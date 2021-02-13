High Fashion T-shirts Collection Launch at Diamondfire Apparel boutique

fashion t-shirts Diamondfire Apparel boutique Diamondfire Apparel Logo Fashion t-shirts High fashion t-shirts Diamondfire Apparel

Fashion T-shirts with Unique Designs. Styles for Ladies, Men and Kids.

If you are unsatisfied with your order, I don’t want you to keep it. Return it for a store credit or refund.” — Afi Fennick

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, February 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fashion t-shirts store Diamondfire Apparel boutique is a wholesale provider and an online retailer of name brand, custom t-shirts with unique designs. The brand has launched it’s high fashion t-shirts collection for ladies, men and teenagers. There are a variety of fashion logos for the t-shirts but every logo contains a capital D with white diamonds print, a capital F made of orange and red fire print and a capital A that is solid print or the logo would feature a capital I of fire. Distinctive and captivating.

A Variety of Name Brands, Styles, Sizes and Colors

The fashion t-shirts collection includes name brands like Bella, American Apparel, Gildan, and more. The types of merchandise included within the fashion collection are a variety of vivid and beautiful colors of tank tops, hoodies, t-shirts, jerseys, and more. The compilation of sizes of fashion t-shirts within the collection include sizes Youth Extra-Small up to Youth Extra-Large for teenagers and sizes Small up to 3-Extra-Large for adults. There are twelve categories of fashion merchandise designs available and more than 105 fashion designs of t-shirts in the boutique’s catalog with more product colors and new artwork designs currently in development. These high fashion t-shirts include the custom logo artwork of Diamondfire Apparel boutique’s founder, Afi Fennick.

Diamondfire Apparel fashion boutique provides high quality, name brand, custom fashion t-shirts with luxurious fashion artwork designs on them. When customers place an order, that order is properly processed and packaged at a major local t-shirt supplier facility in the United States and shipped for free to the customer. For domestic customers, shipping times vary from as little as two business days up to about five business days depending on the mailing location. For international customers, shipping times vary from as little as five business days up to about fifteen business days depending on the mailing location. International customers are responsible for their own countries postal regulations and fees. Diamondfire Apparel boutique also has a friendly thirty-day returns policy.

From musicians and entertainers to sport’s teams, from bride-to-be parties, from events to brands, an amazing shirt design can produce a colossal speech. A creative mind is a powerful one! Unique things always catch attention from first sight, especially original clothes. You will not remain overlooked or unnoticed wearing a vivid-colored T-shirt with a powerful slogan, design or graphic. But everything in fashion design begins with a thought. So if you prefer #exoticfashion you need to look for a unique spot, where you will find just what you want. This is where Diamondfire Apparel comes into alignment with you. Match made! When you need the perfect fashion t-shirt boutique spot to find just what you want and has the service you need at affordable prices you don’t mind paying for #uniquefashion, there is Diamondfire Apparel boutique. These striking fashion t-shirt designs speak for themselves by accentuating your fashion features.

For people with trendy and fashionable personalities, clothing is much more than just something to wear, it can also represent something even deeper, like a representation of how you really feel deep down inside or even your personality’s reflection shining through. So why not be distinguishing? Why blend in with anyone else when you can stand out?

Many perks are included with shopping Diamondfire Apparel. When you want to look extraordinary, then rock only high-quality, high-fashion styles with unique designs. There are a variety of fashions to choose from for ladies, men, and kids. Orders ship within 24 hours. Customers get a friendly 30-day returns policy plus a 15% off discount, by using promo code DIAMONDFIRE and this code is transferable. In addition, customers with shipping addresses located within the United States territory receive Free shipping. Stop by and see how you can “Shine like a Diamond, in HOTTT like Fire Apparel”.



ABOUT DIAMONDFIRE APPAREL BOUTIQUE:

Afi Fennick, founder of Diamondfire Apparel boutique is a self-taught fashion seamstress and an indie fashion designer. In her mid-twenties, she purchased her first sewing machine online and started investigating how different articles of clothing are made. She began teaching herself how to sew fashion clothing, create fashion patterns, sketch designs and diagram them. Up to date, she has made a few faux fur jackets, a pair of leggings, stylish blouses, fashionable dress pants, and a variety of bandeau dresses with multiple patterns, prints and designs.

She emphasizes in her last fashion interview how she has great respect for more experienced seamstresses than herself. How it does take a lot of work and patience to really indulge in to fashion sewing and how the fancier any item of clothing is, the more seamstress work will be required to complete each design successfully.

From December 2018 – March 2019, she has had fashion collaborations with two indie fashion models through fashion photography shoots and fashion art photography production. Her complete fashion biography, her designs portfolio and fashion resume are all available on her indie fashion blog. She quotes:

“Fashion design is something I look forward to as a career. It is a strong passion. I have a keen eye for it, and I look forward to releasing, constantly showcasing and growing from my talents.”

She now creates digital fashion art designs for fashion t-shirts and clothing and looks forward to producing an ambassadors fashion collection for men very soon. She has unwavering faith and determination that through all of her hard work, self-efficacy, productivity and creativity that one day her services will grow abundantly and internationally.

