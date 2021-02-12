Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
February 11, 2021 - Statement of Attorney General Mark R. Herring

Image of the Virginia AG Seal

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General

Mark Herring Attorney General

~ On findings in Virginia Racial Equity Commission report “Identifying and addressing the vestiges of inequity and inequality in Virginia’s laws” ~

RICHMOND – Attorney General Mark R. Herring released the below statement on the findings of the second report “Identifying and addressing the vestiges of inequity and inequality in Virginia’s laws” from the Virginia Racial Equity Commission:

 

“There is no disputing that systemic racism has always existed in Virginia and continues to exist to this day. When I took office, it was with a keen awareness that the Office of Attorney General has not always stood on the side of justice, particularly for Black Virginians. My team and I are working every day to correct the pain of the past, but there is no doubt that we still have more work to do. Under Governor Northam’s leadership, Virginia has made great progress in becoming a Commonwealth that better lives up to our ideals of justice, equality and opportunity for all.

 

“I want to thank my former Chief Deputy Cynthia Hudson for her leadership and vision in producing such a wide-ranging and necessary report. Cynthia served as a strong partner in my office as we worked to reverse discriminatory practices in our schools, justice system, and communities. I would encourage every Virginian to read this report, because righting systemic wrongs will take an understanding and vigilance from every single one of us. I remain as committed as ever to continuing our work to end systemic racism in Virginia and usher hope and healing into communities that have been historically wronged.”

 

