December 15, 2025 - Attorney General Miyares Announces Lawsuit Against Uber Technologies, Inc. and Uber USA, LLC

Attorney General Miyares Announces Lawsuit Against Uber Technologies, Inc. and Uber USA, LLC

Lawsuit Alleges that Uber Used Deceptive Enrollment, Billing and Cancellation Practices in Offering Its Subscription Service, Uber One

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that his office, alongside a coalition of 21 other state law enforcement agencies, joined a lawsuit previously filed by the Federal Trade Commission against Uber Technologies, LLC and Uber USA, LLC, the operators of the popular rideshare and delivery company. The lawsuit is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, and trial is currently scheduled for February 2027.

The lawsuit alleges that Uber used a variety of deceptive and unfair practices in offering and selling Uber One subscription services, which Uber promotes as saving money on rides and deliveries. Among other things, the lawsuit alleges that Uber improperly used negative option marketing tactics when it offered free trial subscriptions – a practice that automatically charges consumers if they do not cancel a free trial. The lawsuit alleges Uber misled consumers about the amounts they could save when subscribing to Uber One and that the companies made it extraordinarily difficult to cancel Uber One once enrolled. The complaint also alleges that Uber charged consumers before their billing date, including users whose free trial has not yet ended.

“Virginians should not be tricked into paying for services they didn’t knowingly sign up for or trapped in subscriptions they cannot easily cancel. Deceptive enrollment and billing practices have no place in the marketplace,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “My office will continue to stand up for consumers when companies cross the line.”

The lawsuit seeks restitution, as well as penalties, costs, and an injunction against Uber for alleged violations of the U.S. Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act and certain state consumer protection laws.

In addition to Virginia, the state coalition includes the attorneys general of Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Wisconsin, as well as the District Attorney for Alameda County.

Consumers with complaints regarding Uber One may call the Virginia Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section at 804-786-2042, file a complaint online here, or write to the Consumer Protection Section at 202 N. 9th St., Richmond, VA 23220.

Read the complaint here.

