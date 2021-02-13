DigiAssist from Spectar Group Now Available on SAP® Store
EINPresswire.com/ -- By integrating with SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation, leveraging SAP Extension Suite and SAP Integration Suite, the DigiAssist solution from Spectar Group delivers improved efficiency and governance to customers
Spectar Group Pty Ltd. today announced that its DigiAssist solution is now available on SAP® Store, which recently merged with SAP App Center as the single digital marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. DigiAssist integrates with SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation (SAP Intelligent RPA), using SAP Extension Suite and SAP Integration Suite, and can deliver ROI in months to customers.
Digital workers (DigiAssist) are software robots that can perform tasks like an employee. Spectar’s pre-built digital worker for creating sales orders has AI skills and performs several end-to-end processes including reading incoming email, extracting email attachments with order details, extracting data from an attachment (using OCR), supplementing data based on business rules, logging into SAP technologies, and creating orders. The solution provides ROI in months whilst improving efficiency and governance.
The DigiAssist solution helps businesses:
Improve productivity
Reduce cost and improve ROI
Improve quality and reduce errors
Utilize a reliable pre-built integration with SAP Intelligent RPA
Enhance business controls and compliance
SAP recently brought together SAP Store and SAP App Center into one single marketplace at store.sap.com. It delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 1,900 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated partner apps they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made via SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.
Spectar Group is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it has access to tools, training, resources and benefits that partners need to deliver the solutions and services customers demand. The SAP PartnerEdge program supports partners to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.
About company
Spectar Group is a Melbourne-based Robotic Process Automation and Artificial Intelligence advisory firm. Led by a pool of talented techno-functional experts in SAP, RPA, BPR and Automation, Spectar Group helps turn business strategy into commercial success. As a technology enabler, we strive to partner with organizations envisioning performance improvement by leveraging RPA and AI-based solutions. Gartner has recognized Spectar Group in its “Competitive Landscape: Hyperautomation Service Providers” published on 11th Dec 2020. Spectar Group’s pre-built Digital Worker (DigiAssist), is assisting Australian businesses in their journey to becoming an Intelligent Enterprise.
# # #
Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in SAP’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC), including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. SAP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which SAP has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.
For more information, press only:
Please contact admin@spectargroup.com or call at +61(3) 9909 7101
Vikas Jha
Spectar Group Pty Ltd
+61 3 9909 7101
admin@spectargroup.com
Spectar DigiAssist