Mali : Request for Modification of Criteria Under the Extended Credit Facility-Staff Report
February 12, 2021
This staff report proposes the modification of the performance criteria for end-December 2020 for the economic program supported by the three-year Extended Credit Facility (ECF) arrangement that was approved by the Executive Board on August 28, 2019. The modifications aim to accommodate the needed response to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and to adjust the end-December 2020 targets to take account of the impact of the pandemic shock.
Country Report No. 2021/040
