Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 535 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,865 in the last 365 days.

Mali : Request for Modification of Criteria Under the Extended Credit Facility-Staff Report

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

Publication Date:

February 12, 2021

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

This staff report proposes the modification of the performance criteria for end-December 2020 for the economic program supported by the three-year Extended Credit Facility (ECF) arrangement that was approved by the Executive Board on August 28, 2019. The modifications aim to accommodate the needed response to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and to adjust the end-December 2020 targets to take account of the impact of the pandemic shock.

Series:

Country Report No. 2021/040

Frequency:

regular

English

Publication Date:

February 12, 2021

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513569093/1934-7685

Stock No:

1MLIEA2021002

Format:

Paper

Pages:

5

You just read:

Mali : Request for Modification of Criteria Under the Extended Credit Facility-Staff Report

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.