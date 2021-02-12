Notice of Public Comment Period: Proposed 2019 Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report (CAPER)

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) are soliciting public comments on the proposed 2019 Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report (CAPER). Public comments will be accepted from February 16 to February 22, 2021. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has granted a waiver to reduce the public comment time period from 15 days to a minimum of five days.

The CAPER pertains to the programs in the bulleted list below, and includes a description of resources made available; the investment of available resources; the geographic distribution and location of local investments; families and persons assisted; actions taken to affirmatively further fair housing; and other actions indicated in the State of Nebraska 2019 Annual Action Plan for Housing and Community Development.

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)

Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response (CDBG-CV)

HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME)

National Housing Trust Fund (HTF)

Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG)

Housing Opportunities for Persons with Aids (HOPWA)

Housing Opportunities for Persons with Aids Coronavirus Response (HOPWA-CV)

Homeless Shelter Assistance Trust Fund (HSATF)

Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund (NAHTF)

The proposed 2019 CAPER will be available electronically beginning on February 16, 2021, at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/reports.

Public comments will be accepted February 16 to February 22, 2021. All comments must be received by DED by February 22, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. CDT/5:00 p.m. MDT. Mail written comments to: Nebraska Department of Economic Development, P.O. Box 94666, Lincoln, NE 68509-4666; or, email comments to ded.publiccomment@nebraska.gov with the subject line “2019 Proposed CAPER.” Individuals requiring sensory accommodations, including interpreter services, Braille, large print or recorded materials, should contact Rebecca Schademann at 402-471-3172 or ded.publiccomment@nebraska.gov.

Los individuos que no hablan inglés y los individuos con discapacidad podrán solicitar ayuda y servicios necesarios para contactar el Departamento de Desarrollo Economico, P.O. Box 94666, Lincoln, Nebraska 68509-4666, o ded.publiccomment@nebraska.gov.