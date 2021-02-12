Classic Mallorca Villa to Auction Online via Concierge Auctions in Cooperation with Geremia Luxury Properties

Magnificent inside and out, this magical property is truly one-of-a-kind. Every finish has been thoughtfully planned, from the Portuguese and Italian marble bathrooms crafted by master stonemasons to the exotic African wood built-ins, cabinets and trim. Expansive windows flood the villa with natural light and make the very best use of its perfect panoramic and seaside views. Enjoy luxury finishes and master craftsmanship throughout. Stretching for 1.84 manicured acres, the property boasts lush established gardens with exotic plants and fruit trees, an immaculate pool with spacious deck to relax and lounge, several ponds and water fountains, plus walking paths to enjoy every inch to i

With the best views around, Villa Malaika stuns and offers the ultimate retreat for buyers searching for a permanent home or a vacation home away from home.” — The seller

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located atop a coveted and ideal hilltop location in Mallorca, Spain, Villa Malaika will auction online in February via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Gino Geremia of Geremia Luxury Properties. Currently listed for €12.9 million, the masterfully finished villa will sell with No Reserve on 23–26th February via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“I am incredibly excited to partner with Concierge Auctions for the first time,” stated Geremia. “Having witnessed their recent successes in the market here, I’m eager to combine my firm’s resources with their vast database and highly targeted marketing to secure the perfect buyer for this incredible property.”

Stretching for 1.84 manicured acres, the property boasts lush established gardens with exotic plants and fruit trees, an immaculate pool with spacious deck to relax and lounge, several ponds and water fountains, plus walking paths to enjoy every inch to its fullest. The crown jewel of the property is the villa itself, with private guest quarters, terraces, and numerous places to entertain and impress any size gathering. Expansive windows flood the villa with natural light and make the very best use of its perfect panoramic and seaside views. Other features include Portuguese and Italian marble; African wood cabinets and features; marble floors; a swimming pool and expansive deck; terraces; ponds featuring water fixtures and fountains; well-established gardens; fruit trees; an eight car garage; guest quarters; and service quarters—all just 15 minutes from Palma de Mallorca Airport and 10 minutes to legendary Golf Son Vida, the first course in all of Mallorca.

“Anyone who visits this villa will be transfixed by the unmatched climate of Mallorca. With the best views around, Villa Malaika stuns and offers the ultimate retreat for buyers searching for a permanent home or a vacation home away from home,” stated the seller.

Genova is a quiet town home to top-rate restaurants and luxury estates, and it is close enough to busier hubs for which privacy is paramount without sacrificing any convenience. Palma, the capital of Mallorca and the largest city on the island, is 10 minutes away and is known best for its lively nightlife, boutique shops, incredible beaches, rich cultural heritage, and beautiful historical quarter. Palma’s countless markets, restaurants, and cultural attractions ensure every need will be met. Yachting and sailing enthusiasts will also enjoy the proximity to the best ports in Mallorca as is the case for Port of Palma and Port Adriano where several competitions are held each year. Palma and Genova both are surrounded by pine forests, palm trees, coves, mountain ranges and near many jaw-dropping beaches that beg to be explored and enjoyed.

Villa Malaika is available for showings daily from 14:00 to 17:00 and by appointment on the weekends, and is additionally available for private virtual showings. For property details, diligence documents, and more, please visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 44 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited time frame. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry. As a six-time honoree to the annual Inc. Magazine list of America's fastest-growing companies, it now joins the Inc 5000 Hall of Fame; was named No. 38 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360™ List recognizing 360 small businesses every year that are mastering the art of and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation; and has contributed more than 200 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com