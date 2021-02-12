Nonprofit Launches Entrepreneur Accelerator Program for Minority Women

Millionaire Mastermind Academy provides expert advice through Entrepreneur Accelerator Program

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millionaire Mastermind Academy (MMA), a nonprofit organization whose mission is to educate and support the growth of minority women-owned businesses, is now accepting applications for the spring cohort of the Entrepreneur Accelerator Program which runs April 1 through June 30. This 12-week program provides each participant with the necessary assets needed to jumpstart a business through college-level educational courses that directly facilitate the growth of minority women entrepreneurs and supports local economies.

The goal of the program is to accelerate the growth of minority women-owned early-stage startups through top tier programming, mentorship and business development. With over 41% of Black-owned businesses and 32% of Latino- owned businesses closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Millionaire Mastermind Academy has created a program designed to help pivot small businesses to success and enhance the entrepreneurial ecosystem for women. Over $40,000 worth of scholarships are available for this notable program and participants to gain a unique insight into key business practices through workshops, meetings with MMA mentors every week, and more. Mentors consist of C-level executives and seasoned business professionals. Through partnerships with government agencies, mentors work to scale small businesses across a wide range of industries that impact local economies and stimulate revenue on a state-wide level. The program runs twice a year and is available to participants across the country.

"We are very excited to open applications and welcome our new cohort of female entrepreneurs into the program,” said Dr.Velma Trayham, founder of the Millionaire Mastermind Academy. “The Entrepreneur Accelerator Program is designed to provide our graduates with all of the necessary knowledge to propel their business to success from mentors who work with them personally daily. We have seen significant results from our graduate’s businesses and that drives us to grow and improve this program year after year.”

The Entrepreneur Accelerator Program graduates also receive seed funding to finance their business. In 2020, the program distributed a total of $30,000 to six graduates during the virtual Entrepreneur Summit attended by over 1,000 participants. Scholarships are available to those who qualify contingent upon sponsor donations.

“Prior to joining the program, I didn’t have a ton of systems in place to scale my company,” said Edeszann Maxie, Pioneer Program graduate. “When you work for yourself, it can be hard to hold yourself accountable and you often try to do it all on your own. This program gave me the direction, tools and resources to succeed while being surrounded by a group of strong women entrepreneurs who gave me the motivation to strive to do better for my business.”

To apply for the Entrepreneur Accelerator Program visit here. To stay up to date on upcoming Millionaire Mastermind Academy opportunities, visit: https://millionairemastermindacademy.org/entrepreneur-accelerator/