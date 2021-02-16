Campfire Content Launches Cairns Magazine to Cover Sustainability

Campfire Content is a content marketing and public relations firm specializing in circular economy, zero waste and climate-focused efforts, people and companies. Douglas Brown founded Campfire Content, Cairns Magazine and Letter From the Forest.

Boulder content marketing and PR firm explores circular economy, climate change, zero-waste and sustainability topics in digital magazine

Campfire launched Cairns Magazine to help chronicle the range of companies, people and efforts toiling to solve what are profoundly difficult problems for humanity and all of life on earth.” — Douglas Brown

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Campfire Content today announces the official launch of Cairns Magazine, a digital publication covering myriad aspects of sustainability, climate change and circular economy principles.

“The amount of work now devoted to aligning human existence with the well-being and survival of life on earth is staggering,” says Campfire Content founder Douglas Brown. “From plant-based meat alternatives to battery innovations to carbon-capture strategies and technologies, we finally witness a critical mass of research and development. Campfire launched Cairns to help chronicle the range of companies, people and efforts toiling to solve what are profoundly difficult problems.”

Campfire Content, a content marketing and public relations firm, this year formally pivoted its mission towards supporting the broad sustainability sector. The company represents the most ambitious farm-to-table operation in the United States, a 425-acre USDA Certified Organic and regenerative farm, and has worked with sustainable companies in supplements, textiles and apparel, healthcare, beverage and more.

Earlier this months Campfire Content also launched “Letter From the Forest,” a Substack newsletter that explores sustainability issues as well as spotlighting excellent environmental writing and offers DIY ideas for leaning into zero waste.

Campfire founder Douglas Brown devoted more than 20 years of his career to daily newspaper and magazine newsrooms. He spent six years covering the White House and Capitol Hill and a decade writing about food and sex in Colorado and the Rocky Mountain West. He has savored many beats. But covering topics like mycelium packaging, EV advances, seaweed farming for carbon sequestration and so much more thrills him far beyond prior areas of editorial attention.

“There is an urgency to this coverage,” says Douglas. “We are excited to dive deep into this verdant, blossoming ecosystem of people and companies committed to making a difference. Cairns magazine will never write about clients or organizations with which Campfire Content has a financial relationship unless we make it abundantly clear in the copy. The project has complete editorial integrity.”