2020 was a challenging, but rewarding, year! Over the past year the work of the Oregon DOJ’s work was shaped by a global pandemic, devastating wildfires, urgent calls for racial justice and police reform, and an alarming rise in acts of hate and bias. But, the lawyers and staff of the Oregon DOJ accomplished an amazing amount of exceptional work on behalf of Oregon. Read our 2020 Year End Report to learn more about important work as the People’s Law Firm.
DOJ 2020 Year End Report
February 12, 2021, 18:41 GMT
