Garmin & myAir: Turning Physiological & Psychological Data into Personalized Nutrition
Garmin Wearables and myAir foodtech research has found that myAir's solution reduced 73% of participants' stress and improved 84% of participants’ sleep qualityTEL AVIV, ISRAEL, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Garmin & myAir:
Turning Physiological & Psychological Data into Personalized Nutrition
Garmin Wearables and myAir foodtech research has found that myAir's solution reduced 73% of participants' stress and improved 84% of participants’ sleep quality.
myAir offers a solution that controls the number one silent killer in the world, Chronic Stress, through data-driven nutrition.
myAir develops research-backed botanical formulations, designed to deliver a specific stress-relief effect, and tailored to the consumer’s unique stress profile and cognitive needs.
See the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hIyt0YWAVV0
The start-up already received a $2 million pre-seed investment from Tel-Aviv University Ventures, iAngels VC, and Entrée Capital.
myAir foodtech - Turning Physiological Data from Garmin Wearables into Personalized Nutrition
Stress is linked to the six leading causes of death globally making it an obvious concern for individuals, employers, and countries; however, help is at hand. Garmin Wearables (and other smartwatches) have features that allow users to track metrics that influence stress. Thanks to foodtech start-up myAir, it’s now possible to use that data, with additional psychological data, to create customized plant-based nutrition bars to help users find stress relief.
Garmin Wearables & myAir foodtech research An open-label study conducted by myAir issued Garmin vívosmart® four activity trackers for participants to monitor their sleep duration, sleep quality, and stress levels. After wearing the device to establish baseline measurements, participants were then monitored with consistent daily consumption of the myAir botanically-infused nutrition bars.
The study was led by Dr. Gil Lewitus (Technion - Israel Institute of Technology), who found that the myAir functional bars improved 73% of participants' anxiety scores and 84% of participants’ sleep quality. In addition, 54% of participants experienced an increase in their sleep duration and 64% of participants experienced an increase in deep sleep duration, as measured by the GARMIN devices. The study concluded that bars infused with a proprietary unique blend of adaptogens could improve sleep quality and relieve stress.
Garmin & myAir: Turning Physiological & psychological Data into Personalized Nutrition
Every person reacts to stress differently, experiencing different symptoms of varying levels at different times. By integrating the Health API with its platform, myAir allows Garmin customers to optionally share their wearable data. myAir's cognitive questionnaires are also used to gain psychological insight. myAir uses the combined quantitative and qualitative data to create a formulation mix that delivers a specific stress-release effect based on each consumer’s unique stress profile and cognitive needs.
Co-founder of myAir, Dovev Goldstein, said “We've been using Garmin devices to track stress, sleep, and activities for a long time. This experience has led us to choose Garmin devices as the most accessible and accurate means to use in large scale experiments and to reach trusted results”.
Read the GARMIN announcement here:
https://www.garmin.com/en-GB/blog/turning-physiological-data-from-garmin-wearables-into-personalised-nutrition/
How it works
The myAir team developed a patented algorithm based on physiological and psychological data. myAir’s online questionnaire creates deep profiling of an individual’s cognitive response to stress. Physiological responses to stress, including alterations in heart rate, respiration, sleep quality, and physical activity, are tracked via smartwatches.
The company’s algorithm processes this data then customizes a combination of myAir bars to your needs from a wide range of formulas. The personalized combinations are available through a subscription service and delivered monthly to the consumer’s doorstep.
About myAir
The myAir concept was created by two founders: Rachel Yarcony, a former C-Level executive at Teva Pharmaceuticals, Nestlé, and Strauss Group, and Dovev Goldstein, a personalized technology and media expert, and seasoned entrepreneur who led three media and marketing technology companies to success. With a track record in CPG brands, Rachel founded myAir in 2019 together with Dovev. With a team of experienced executives and scientists from the pharmaceutical, food, and technology industries, they have introduced the first personalized nutrition concept for stress management to the market. myAir creates a long-term health regime based on ongoing monitoring and rooted data. myAir bars are certified vegan, kosher and gluten-free.
For further information, please contact:
Rachel Yarcony
Founder & Co-CEO
rachel@myair.ai
www.myair.ai
www.linkedin.com/company/myair-foodtech/
Rachel Yarcony Goldstein
myAir foodtech
+1 917-702-3866
rachel@myair.ai
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn