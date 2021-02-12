Private hilltop escape with ocean views Original fireplace and authentic oak barn exterior Boffi kitchen surrounded by window-walled living spaces One of the largest private residences in Laguna Beach Private four–sided infinity–edge pool

Breathtaking Laguna Beach Hilltop Escape with Ocean Views to Auction via Concierge Auctions with Sean Stanfield of Pacific Sotheby's International Realty

I am excited to work with Concierge Auctions to name a new owner who will take in these views and enjoy the uncounted hiding places from sunrise to sunset.” — The Seller

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Barn House, a masterpiece that offers one of the most dramatic views in Laguna Beach, will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Sean Stanfield of Pacific Sotheby's International Realty. Currently listed for $6.995 million, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on March 19–24 via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

"The Fred Briggs, '"Barn House“', is a contemporary masterpiece harmonizing art and nature. From inside to outside of the home, it is surrounded by one of the most dramatic, extensive and exclusive views Laguna Beach has to offer. The property faces Laguna’s main beach, and beyond the horizon Santa Catalina Island sits majestically framed by the canyon walls. I am excited to work with Concierge Auctions to name a new owner who will take in these views and enjoy the uncounted hiding places from sunrise to sunset,” stated the seller.

The Barn House, created by Fred Briggs, one of the world’s top residential architects, is a masterpiece that sits high above Laguna Beach. The original Bauhaus-style with oak barn exterior has been refined by employing 3 materials for renovation: steel, wood and glass allowing this home to blend into the canyon beyond. Expansive walls of windows welcome light and views inside, while the two-story fireplace ensures comfort from inside to out. The Barn House is created with soaring ceilings and exposed beams overhead, and hardwood floors underfoot. The four–sided infinity–edge pool is the centerpiece of the outdoor entertainment areas. The outdoors offer private luxury by featuring four balconies, the infinity pool with oceanfront views, endless walking paths, and a private orchard. The Boffi kitchen and living areas make entertaining indoors as easy as out.

“I am looking forward to working with Concierge Auctions again. From their robust database, to their award winning marketing team, I know we will find a perfect new owner for this incredible property. Together as a team, we will put on a competitive auction for The Barn House,” stated listing agent, Sean Stanfield.

This hilltop estate provides the best views Laguna Beach has to offer while maintaining a rare and coveted sense of privacy. Laguna Beach is Southern California’s premier coastal destination because it features seven miles of coves and beaches, sea caves, tide pools, oceanside bluffs, and more. Beyond the beach there are more than 20,000 acres of protected wilderness, providing areas for mountain biking, hiking, and sight-seeing. This property is surrounded by golf courses, including The Ranch at Laguna Beach just 10 minutes away, and the Monarch Beach Golf Links 20 minutes away. Crystal Cove State Park is also only 10 minutes away. The property offers easy flight access by traveling 25 minutes to John Wayne Airport to fly in and out of Orange County.

The Barn House is available for showings daily from 1–4pm by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information visit ConciergeAuctions.com.