MDC will close Lake City and Parma Woods shooting ranges Feb. 14

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will close the Parma Woods Shooting Range and the Lake City Shooting Range on Sunday, Feb. 14, due to extreme wind chill predictions and snow.

Parma Woods in Platte County and Lake City in Jackson County are both outdoor ranges. The National Weather Service at Pleasant Hill is predicting temperatures on Feb. 14 from -3 to 2 degrees above zero, plus even colder wind chills and snow. The ranges are normally closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

For information on Parma Woods, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z7t. For information on Lake City, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoM.