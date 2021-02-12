Valentine’s Day: Day of Love or Day of Longing? Celebrity Therapist, Melody Anderson, Shares & Offers Trauma Techniques

Melody Anderson. Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW)

"Make this February your Month of Love; first by loving yourself with actions of self-acceptance and self-forgiveness" - Melody J. Anderson

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This is Cupid’s month to honor and celebrate Love. For many, February brings us the joys of giving and receiving Cupid’s arrow. A study from “Scientific Reports,” reports that those boxes of dark chocolate contain cocoa flavanols, which increase blood flow and oxygen into our brains and bodies, improving our mental focus and physical energy. Dark chocolate also contains less sugar than milk chocolate! Loving connections with our families, friends, partners, nature, and even pets, cause the brain to send out “feel good” hormones that fortify our immune systems. Even a gentle smile towards another releases brain chemicals that also boost this system.

However, many of us are without a loved one on this Valentine’s Day, either due to distance, quarantine, illness, death, or just not being able to find that “special one.” Sadly, some of my Clients feel incapable of connecting with another, often due to early-life traumatic experiences with their parents and caregivers. I offer several forms of trauma treatment to help comfort these Clients, including “Brainspotting,” a trauma technique developed by Dr. Donald Grant. This work involves having Clients focus on a specific spot that is set with a pointer. This steady eye focus connects the emotional part of our brain with the more developed, executive part of the brain, which then processes those traumatic images and feelings. These memories begin to fade and are no longer triggered within us.

I also offer Somatic Techniques, which use the awareness of physical sensations and breath, to create calm and centeredness in the body. My EMDR-Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing-Skills are also helpful to treat trauma. I have found all these methods are as effective on Zoom as they were in my B.C. (Before COVID!) treatment room.

Make this February your Month of Love; first by loving yourself with actions of self-acceptance and self-forgiveness. If you need to process traumas to reach this level of self-compassion, please contact me so I can help free you of your painful past. Then, you will have the emotional strength to spread your peace to others through kindness, understanding, and compassion. That’s what I call True Love.

If you want more information about my work, please check out www.counselingybymelody.com, or call me at (310) 285-9410.

-------

Melody J. Anderson, LCSW, has a private psychotherapy practice in Westwood, LA, and New York City. She works with couples, individuals, adolescents, and families who face: anxiety, relational conflict, depression, trauma, addiction, impulse control, step-family issues, child-rearing, couple disputes, how to live with an addict, 12-Step Programs; life transitions, career concerns, life-coaching, and grief. Ms. Anderson is also a Licensed California Reverend, offering pre-marital counseling and wedding services. She also offers marital guidance for couples in recovery. Skype and Zoom sessions are also available.

Website: www.counselingbymelody.com