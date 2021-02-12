Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 554 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,835 in the last 365 days.

VTF&W Proposes Simplifying Fishing Rules

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department wants to make it easier for people to go fishing by simplifying its fishing regulations.  

Fishing regulations have become increasingly complex over time as amendments were added, making the rules more difficult for anglers to understand and challenging for the department to administer and enforce. 

“We want to make fishing rules easier to understand while continuing to protect Vermont’s abundant fisheries resources,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter.  “Our fisheries biologists and wardens have proposed changes to our primary fishing regulation that will simplify and standardize the rules, rather than having them be slightly different, depending on what lake or stream section you are on.”

The proposed changes to the Fish Management Regulation (10 V.S.A. Appendix §122) can be seen on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website www.vtfishandwildlife.com by searching for Board Rules in the top right hand corner of the home page.  The Fish and Wildlife Board reviewed the proposed changes at its January 20 meeting. 

Public comments may be emailed to ANR.fwpubliccomment@vermont.gov.  Virtual public hearings will be announced in March. 

For Immediate Release:  February 11, 2021

Media Contacts:  Louis Porter 802-828-1454 Louis.Porter@vermont.gov

Eric Palmer 802-535-7635 Eric.Palmer@vermont.gov  Bernie Pientka 802-922-6025

You just read:

VTF&W Proposes Simplifying Fishing Rules

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.