St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of Conditions

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A400590

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf                            

STATION:   St. Johnsbury Barracks              

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 02/11/2021  @ 0014 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Danville, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions

 

ACCUSED:  Sean Santo                                             

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT

 

VICTIM:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/11/2021 at approximately 0014 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were advised Sean Santo was violating his conditions of release. Troopers responded to the residence in Danville, VT.  Santo was arrested for violating his conditions of release, taken into custody, and was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks. The court was contacted, and Santo was subsequently lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/11/2021 1230 hours            

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

