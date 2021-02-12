St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of Conditions
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A400590
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 02/11/2021 @ 0014 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Danville, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions
ACCUSED: Sean Santo
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT
VICTIM:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02/11/2021 at approximately 0014 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were advised Sean Santo was violating his conditions of release. Troopers responded to the residence in Danville, VT. Santo was arrested for violating his conditions of release, taken into custody, and was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks. The court was contacted, and Santo was subsequently lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/11/2021 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.