SocialBox.Biz Laptops for Homeless Initiative Benefits C4WS Homeless Clients in Central London During 2nd Lock-down

Share This Article

News Provided By

SocialBox.Biz long-standing program helps London and UK organisations meet sustainability goals by re-homing their old yet still usable tech via local initiative...” — SocialBox.Biz

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The C-19 restrictions caused the number of beds for homeless people in London to drop by half, and this came at such a difficult time for those in need. The team at C4WS Homeless Project was quick to respond by opening their shelter in December 2020. The shelter is putting into practice various strategies to help keep clients safe during the pandemic, but unfortunately, C4WS says they have had to slow down their activities. While some activities are still available, the limited nature of these enriching events have left clients feeling isolated.The Laptops for Homeless Initiative from SocialBox.Biz Community Interest Company is thrilled to announce an upcoming laptop delivery that will benefit these clients directly. This is in addition to laptop donations that have already been made.“We are proud to run our shelter within these circumstances and we are working hard to keep it safe from COVID,” said a spokesperson for C4WS. “We have limited activities to offer our guests to fight their isolation. The computers donated by SocialBox.Biz are crucial to help in that.”These donated laptops are going to help clients connect with job opportunities that could be crucial to helping people escape homelessness. In addition, laptops can help clients take remote English classes and even participate in online counseling sessions.One C4WS client, George, is a refugee from Africa who acquired an MA in Supply Chain Management in the UK while applying for refugee status. COVID-19 made things difficult for George, particularly in terms of finding a job as the supply chain has been so fractured by the pandemic. He was able to use his laptop to submit applications, however, and a few months later, he got a job. “All the job searches, applications, appointments with our charity, interviews….he wouldn’t have been able to do it without the IT donations we gave him through SocialBox.Biz,” said C4WS.This initiative has been highlighted in the news recently, particularly with the Mayor of London pledging hundreds of laptops to the disadvantaged in London. Greater London Authority provides its outdated but still functioning laptops to SocialBox.Biz for their Laptops for Homeless Initiative.According to Peter Paduh, founder of SocialBox.Biz, “Connecting people with technology is more relevant than ever. Our long-standing program helps organisations meet sustainability and impact goals by rehoming their old yet still usable tech via our local initiative. This reduces waste and helps close the gap between the disadvantaged and digital inclusion. We are proud to work with local governments, business entities, and charitable organisations to make digital inclusion a reality.”Check out SocialBox.Biz latest campaign to help more people with access to a computer and feel free to share and retweet:

SocialBox.Biz Laptops for homeless, refugees and older people in isolation, London, UK, Digital Inclusion, CIO, Tech.