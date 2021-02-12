SocialBox.Biz Features The Best Ways To Donate Old Technology Locally in London and The United Kingdom

The Laptops for Homeless Initiative has been donating for many years old upgraded laptops to local charities who work with helping the homeless, refugees and older people who can not afford computers.
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stories of donations of old technology such as laptops have made their way into news headlines, and one local community interest company, SocialBox.Biz, is reminding people that they can still be part of the Laptops for Homeless Initiative.

The Laptops for Homeless Initiative has been donating for many years used upgraded laptops to local charities who work with helping the homeless, refugees and older people who can not afford computers. These re-homed laptops upgraded with open source software include everything homeless people moving into accommodation services need to connect with educational and career opportunities.

While SocialBox.Biz offered a business to business collection service and does not arrange on-site pickups for individuals wishing to donate to their program, they do offer collection sites in conjunction with their partners. This is available to for individuals and even smaller businesses with only a few items for their no longer needed yet still useful items.

Many case studies how these laptops are helping people in need are available from SocialBox.Biz website. In addition, laptops can provide a meaningful way for the homeless to keep in contact with family members. Anyone who would like to donate a laptop is asked to delete their data and copy backup files before dropping off at a collection point with additional instructions provided at the link below.

SocialBox.Biz says that any member of the general public who needs access to a computer can contact one of their charity partners to learn more, as these partners have steps in place to assist those needing laptops, accommodation services, and other support.

More information on donating used tech through SocialBox.Biz charity partners can be found at:

https://www.socialbox.biz/donate-your-disused-things-through-our-charity-partners/

Check out SocialBox.Biz latest campaign to help more people with access to a computer and feel free to share and retweet:

https://twitter.com/SocialBoxBiz/status/1334448259549552640


About SocialBox.Biz

SocialBox.Biz is a community interest company (CIC) improving the local community by providing innovative tech solutions.

SocialBox.Biz Helping companies find purpose for old tech, ESG, Scope 3 Carbon Reduction, CIO, CTO

