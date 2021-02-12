Italmatch USA Corporation has announced a price increase for its range of phosphonates and polymers.
Italmatch USA Corporation, part of global specialty chemical group Italmatch Chemicals, announces a price increase for its range of phosphonates and polymers.SMYRNA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Italmatch USA Corporation, part of leading global specialty chemical group Italmatch Chemicals, has announced a price increase for its range of phosphonates and polymers.
Price increases will range from 5% to 15% from March 1st 2021, or as contracts allow. Account representatives from Italmatch USA are now communicating specific details directly to their customers, with the timing of the increase subject to the terms of applicable agreements.
“Italmatch remains committed to providing our customers with excellent value and service,” said Paul Hogan, CEO Italmatch USA. “While we are making every effort to mitigate the impact of rapidly increasing costs of raw materials, energy and logistics, the magnitude of the cost increases in recent months is no longer sustainable.”
“We anticipate a tight supply situation for the next few months due to increased logistical challenges as a result of driver shortages and port delays. However, due to our supply chain and our inventory position, we are very confident that we will be able to supply all of our regular customers with their requirements.”
Italmatch is a global specialty chemical Group, with leadership in Lubricant, Water & Oil, Detergents, Plastics Additives, Markets and Technology leadership in Phosphorus Derivatives (both Organic and Inorganic), Polymers, Esters and Chlorides, from Synthetic to fully natural products.
