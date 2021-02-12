NDDOT expands kiosk services across the state

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) Motor Vehicle and Driver License Divisions are installing 9 new kiosks around the state this week to better serve its customers.

This installation is part of an ongoing process to add 44 new locations and increase the options customers have when doing business with the NDDOT. The new self-service terminals will have several features which the previous models were not equipped with including the addition of driver license services starting this spring.

“At the NDDOT, we strive to provide innovative solutions to the citizens of North Dakota,” said NDDOT Director Bill Panos. “These self-service terminals will greatly enhance our ability to service our customers and provide them more flexibility when conducting business during this pandemic”

In the future, the terminals will also include devices for blind and low vision citizens to navigate the screens. Citizens will be able to plug in their headphones to hear what is displayed on the screen. NDDOT will be the first in the country to receive machines with this technology.

As the new features are enabled, the terminals will be working the same as our current models, providing motor vehicle services.

New site locations this week include:

Hettinger Kum & Go

Grant County Recorder (Carson)

Grand Forks Cities Mall (Contracted Office)

Crosby Jason’s Super Foods

Watford City Treasurer (Contracted Office)

Cavalier Do It Best

Steele Travel Plaza

Hankinson Post’s Hardware

Wahpeton Chamber Office (Contracted Office)

The NDDOT will provide updates as more locations are added. For more information on the kiosk program visit our website at dot.nd.gov.