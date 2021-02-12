The Texas Attorney General’s Office’s Child Exploitation Unit made four arrests last week.

In Bexar County , James Christopher Redden, 32, of Converse was arrested on seven counts of Possession of Child Pornography on Feb. 4. This case was received as a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTipline Report, involving the upload of files of child pornography to an online account. Numerous digital devices were seized at his residence to be examined by the Digital Forensics Unit. He was transported to the Bexar County Jail.

In Coryell County, Dustin Lane West, 25, of Gatesville was arrested on two counts of Promotion of Child Pornography on Feb. 5. This case was received as a NCMEC CyberTipline report involving the upload of images of child pornography with the potential of a victim. Investigators discovered clothing from the child at West's residence. Investigators also seized additional devices for examination by the Digital Forensics Unit. West was transported to the Coryell County Jail.

In Bexar County, Joseph Michael Perryman, 19, was arrested on two counts of Possession of Child Pornography on Feb. 3. This case was received as a NCMEC CyberTipline Report involving the upload of child pornography to a cloud storage account. Numerous digital devices were seized at his residence to be examined by the Digital Forensics Unit. He was transported to the Bexar County Jail.

In Guadalupe County, Nicholas Alexander De Los Santos, 24, of New Braunfels was arrested on five counts of Possession of Child Pornography on Feb. 2. This case was received as a NCMEC CyberTipline report involving the upload of child pornography to a cloud storage account. Investigators also seized additional devices for examination by the Digital Forensics Unit. De Los Santos was transported to the Guadalupe County Jail.

Attorney General Paxton urges all parents and teachers to become aware of the risks children face online and take steps to help ensure their safety. If you suspect someone is producing or downloading child pornography, you can report it to NCMEC.