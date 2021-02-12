W420 Announces Launch on SimulTV.com
Now coming to 70 million households in America in partnership with CV Sciences!
These products empower you to protect yourself and to bolster your immune system. We are happy to partner with CV Sciences. For more information about these products you can go to empoweryourself.info”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- W420 Radio Network, the first virtual radio station dedicated to America’s cannabis industry conversation, is announcing its launch onto the global media network system, SimulTV, starting this Saturday February 13th, 2021. W420 expansion has been unprecedented in the last year and now can reach 70 million more households in America over the next 60 days in a partnership with CV Sciences.
— Dan Perkins, co-founder of W420 Radio Network
CV Sciences won Nutritional Outlook’s "Best of Industry Award" in the retail brand/product category for their science-backed products that empower self-care by boosting immunity. CV Sciences is best known for its premium PlusCBD brand that is backed by published studies and was the first CBD product to achieve the rigorous GRAS safety status.
“There is no debate that a strong immune system is the best way to stay healthy in 2021. Healthy diet, exercise, sleep, and the right supplements strengthens the immune system and we are proud to offer our customers powerful tools that empower them to stay healthy.” states Joseph Dowling, CEO of CV Sciences. “In this era of increased focus on self-care we provide people reliable tools that have been demonstrated to be effective in scientific studies.”
In 2020, CV Sciences launched a powerful pair of non-CBD immune supporting products: CV™ Defense and CV™ Acute. CV Defense provides daily immune fortification, while CV Acute is formulated for high-intensity support. Key ingredients in each of these products are backed by decades of clinical research that provide optimal immune support in this socially distant world.
“These products empower you to protect yourself and to bolster your immune system,” explains Dan Perkins, co-founder of W420 Radio Network and host of America’s Cannabis Conversation. “Who wouldn’t want that in times like these? We are happy to partner with CV Sciences. For more information about these products you can go to empoweryourself.info.”
This week’s lineup includes the following esteemed guests to offer their expertise:
- Joseph Dowling, CEO of CV Sciences
- Morgan Fox, Director of Communication, National Cannabis Industry Association
- Dr. Jordan Tishler, “Cannabis Doctor on Call”
- Michael J. Regan & Colin-Ferrian of MJResearchCo
W420 Radio Network is the brainchild of powerhouse entrepreneurs - Marc Corsi and Dan Perkins. W420 recognizes and brings to air: interesting, timely and important content with the benefit of high-profile experts to address every facet of the cannabis industry. Informing businesses and consumers alike with the most up-to-date cannabis news. We are here to educate, bring awareness on issues and create community.
For more about W420 Radio Network: w420radionetwork.com
For more about CV Sciences: cvsciences.com
To listen go here: simultv.com
Chase Roberts
W420 Radio Network
+1 415-385-8072
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn