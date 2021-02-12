FedPhoneLine Saves Canadian Inmates About 80% Off Their Traditional Phone Bills: Kanor Kabutey

Most of the inmates' friends and families do not have this type of money to spend on phone calls, especially during this COVID pandemic.

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- FedPhoneLine solves a significant issue in the Canadian Prison System.Over 40,000 inmates are incarcerated in Canada, and keeping in touch with friends and family on the outside is difficult. No internet communication is allowed in Federal or Provincial jails or prisons.In the Provincial Institutions, only collect calls can be made. Modern cellphones do not accept collect calls, and not many people have landline phones these days.If the inmate is lucky enough to have a friend or family member who does have a landline telephone and can receive collect calls, these calls are usually extremely costly.When an Inmate makes a collect call, it may cost as much as $1 per minute, and phone bills may be as high as $800 per month or more!Nii-Narh Kabutey and his brother Kanor Kabutey saw an opportunity to assist inmates by providing phone numbers to inmates who can receive collect calls, which will ring on their loved ones' cellphones."Jail and poverty go hand in hand. Most of the inmates' friends and families do not have this type of money to spend on phone calls, especially during this COVID pandemic. It's a harsh fee to stay in touch with a family member," says Kanor Kabutey.He goes on to say. “FedPhoneLine probably saves customers about 80% off their traditional phone bill each month. Inmates can talk to their families for less, which helps take a lot of stress off the inmate. It leads to a calmer prison environment."Inmates are using about one million minutes per month on phone calls with FedPhoneLine. The company plans to begin providing greeting cards, postcards and sending photos to inmates in Canadian institutions.