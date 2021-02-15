Janet Martin Takes the Helm as President of Independent Electrical Contractors

Martin serves as 2021 president and second woman to head the national Independent Electrical Contractors trade association.

Industry Leader. Vice President/Owner of Bret’s Electric in Denver. Second Woman to Head Predominantly Male-Dominated Construction Industry Sector

President Martin is a true champion of merit shops in America. She has served the industry and IEC locally, regionally, and nationally. For more than 10 years she has advanced our vision” — Spenser Villwock, IEC CEO

Martin is available for comment and interviews.

Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC) is pleased to announce that Janet Martin, vice president and owner of Bret’s Electric in Denver will serve as the association’s 2021 president. Martin has proven herself a great leader and entrepreneur in her 30 years of corporate and small business experience. While women comprise only 10% of the construction industry, Martin is the second woman to head the predominantly male electrical and systems contracting industry organization. Martin’s term began on January 1, 2021.

“President Martin is a true champion of merit shop in America,” said Spenser Villwock, IEC CEO. “She has served the industry and association at the local chapter, regional, and national level. Her commitment to our mission and her steadfast leadership has advanced our work greatly over the last decade. This year, as National president, she will guide us even further to greener pastures as we continue to strive for our vision through the values and virtues of IEC.”

Martin became a member of IEC shortly after her business opened its doors in 1993 and believes the value IEC provides to its members is priceless. She credits serving on IEC national committees and attending events around the nation with keeping Bret’s Electric one step ahead of major industry changes.

“I know the positive impact and exceptional value IEC provides to merit shop electrical businesses across the nation,” said Martin. “Along with providing training to more than 13,000 apprentice electricians annually, IEC is the leading voice for the merit shop community and supports our interests on Capitol Hill. During my 2021 term, the organization will place a special focus and emphasis on advocacy to ensure that we continue to grow and prosper during the new presidential administration. I look forward to giving back to the organization that helped me achieve my success and goals.”

Instrumental in growing Bret’s Electric, a Denver-based commercial electrical contractor known for design build, from a small residential firm to a regional commercial contractor over the last three decades, Martin has a wealth of experience in human resources management, investments, marketing, sales, recruiting, customer service, payroll, accounting, construction bonds, and electrical permits – all of which she will bring to her term as president of IEC.

About Independent Electrical Contractors

Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC) is a nonprofit trade association federation with 53 educational campuses and affiliate IEC local chapters across the country. IEC represents over 3,300 member businesses throughout the United States and educates over 13,000 electricians and systems professionals each year through world-class training programs. IEC contractor member companies are responsible for over $8.5B in gross revenue annually and are composed of some of the premier firms in the industry.