BestKnownHost: WordPress Solution for Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses

LONDON, ENGLAND, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BestKnownHost, a leading provider of shared, VPS, and dedicated hosting today announced the launch of a new easy-to-manage WordPress solution for entrepreneurs and small businesses, and content creators. Managed WP for BestKnowhHost is designed to provide entrepreneurs and small business owners with the power of WordPress in a high performance, reliable, and secure platform that is easy-to-use and makes building a compelling WordPress-powered website simple and stress-free.

In the era of digitalization, it's vital for every business to have an online presence. Web hosting, a service that allows individuals, businesses, and organizations to make their website accessible via the Internet, is considered one of the most important investments to put businesses online for increasing brand awareness and customer engagement. This latest enhancement to BestKnownHost's offerings is in line with the company's long-term strategy of innovation in the web services space and providing its customers with industry-leading products, services, and customer support.

"WordPress is a dynamic and elegant tool for website design and creation. Coupled with the power of the BestKnownHost platform, Optimized WP for BestKnownHost will leverage the best of both technologies to provide consumers with a superior experience for managing their WordPress sites," said Yvonne Jones, Vice President for Marketing. "We're thrilled to work with WordPress to bring this powerful tool to BestKnownHost."

In addition, BestKnownHost has a team of WordPress design consultants that can help get entrepreneurs and small businesses started with a WordPress site quickly. With three pricing plans to choose from, BestKnownHost customers can select a WordPress solution that works for their needs today and scales with their business as they grow.

"With Optimized WP, our customers will have a more simplified and seamless experience. And, with free migration and access to consulting time with our BestKnownHost WordPress experts, switching to Optimized WP for BestKnownHost can be accomplished quickly and easily."

How does your version of WordPress differ from other installations?

It doesn't. BestKnownHost start you out with the latest version of WordPress, the same one you'd download from WordPress.org. And anytime there's an update, BestKnownHost installs it for you automatically. You never have to hassle with installing another update or worry about running an outdated or compromised version of WordPress.



After I purchase WordPress Hosting, how do I get started?

Not sure how to create a blog or get started creating your site using WordPress? Don't worry!

Your hosting plan is seamlessly connected to the latest version of WordPress, so all you need to do is log in and you can start creating a site directly from your control panel.

And if you ever have questions, don't hesitate to contact our award-winning 24x7 BestKnownHost support team. Our in-house BestKnownHost WordPress experts can guide you through creating, updating or even promoting of your website or blog.

For more information about BestKnownHost’s WordPress offering visit: https://shop.bestknownhost.com/products/wordpress

About BestKnownHost

BestKnownHost is one of the world's leading services platform for entrepreneurs around the globe. We’re on a mission to empower our worldwide community of customers and entrepreneurs everywhere by giving them all the help and tools they need to grow online. BestKnownHost is the place folks come to name their idea, create a compelling brand and a great looking website, attract customers with digital and social marketing, and manage their work. Where no tool alone will do, we give direct one-on-one guidance with a human connection. BestKnownHost is a Private Limited Company registered in England and Wales with company number 13188165. For more information, visit Https://BestKnownHost.com

