Puga Ortiz Proudly Sponsors The Sanford & Hall Report (Reach 150+ Million) on International Cyber Policy – March 11
Puga Ortiz proudly supports The Sanford & Hall Report. Regularly featured with an audience reach of 159+ million in North America, Europe, and Latin America.
We are fortunate to have real-world leaders assist the private sector with economic recovery. They help us take some control of the dynamics of change during this global pandemic crisis.”SANTIAGO, CHILE, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stgo., Chile. Puga Ortiz proudly supports The Sanford & Hall Report. Regularly featured with an audience reach of 159+ million throughout North America, Europe, and Latin America, the virtual series draws on national security career experiences from 9/11 to the modern pandemic of cohosts Adriana Sanford, J.D., dual LL.M., a global threats expert, and retired Rear Admiral U.S. Navy Garry E. Hall.
— Puga Ortiz Partner Cristian Edwards.
“We are fortunate to have real-world leaders assist the private sector with economic recovery. They help us take some control of the dynamics of change during this global pandemic crisis,” said Puga Ortiz Partner Cristian Edwards. According to Dr. Lucian Cernat, Head of Global Regulatory Cooperation and International Procurement Negotiations at the European Commission, “as part of Industry 4.0, Internet of Things (IoT) will redefine the transatlantic economic ties. Recent major cyber-incidents reconfirmed the global nature of cyber-threats and the need for closer transatlantic cooperation to improve security standards along supply chains. The Sanford & Hall Report offers an excellent opportunity to address these issues."
Esti Peshin, Vice President and General Manager of the Cyber Division at Israel Aerospace Industries also added, “this episode of The Sanford & Hall Report is a must view, as it discusses how in the COVID-19 era, governments, critical infrastructures, enterprises, and private citizens must strive to maintain an ongoing balance between business continuity and cybersecurity.”
The notable lineup for the March 11th episode on International Cyber Policy includes:
• Dr. Lucian Cernat, Head of Global Regulatory Cooperation and International Procurement Negotiations, European Commission
• Russell Harrison, Director of Government Relations, IEEE–USA
• Jeff Schermerhorn, Willis Towers Watson’s Regional Leader, FINEX, Cyber/E&O
• Dr. Rhonda Farrell, Founder of Cyber and STEAM Global Innovation Alliance; U.S.M.C. Veteran
• Christine Runnegar, Board Member of Internet Security Research Group
The 2021 New Year’s Edition on Remote Workforce Solutions and Cybersecurity Ecosystems featured:
• Esti Peshin, Vice President and General Manager of the Cyber Division, Israel Aerospace Industries
• José M. Hernández, NASA astronaut, whose inspiring life’s story is coming to Netflix in 2022
• Aanchal Gupta, Vice President, Azure Security, Microsoft; former Director of Security at Facebook
• James Gordon, Leader of Economic Recovery, Intel COVID-19 Pandemic Response Technology Initiative (PRTI); former Chief of Staff for Intel's President
Also proudly sponsoring this next episode of The Sanford & Hall Report is Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), which is a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. “This episode of The Sanford Hall Report on International Cyber Policy is of paramount importance, as cybersecurity challenges can cripple a company,” said SVP Peter Lambert at Willis Towers Watson- M&A Group.
Aanchal Gupta, Vice President of Azure Security at Microsoft added, “The Sanford & Hall Report is extremely valuable, as it brings together a diverse panel of experts from all around the world to discuss critical topics like data protection, hybrid workforce solutions, and international cyber policy.” The Sanford & Hall episodes are available through the Gene Rainbolt Graduate School of Business of Michael F. Price College of Business at The University of Oklahoma at price.ou.edu/S&Hreport, where attorney Sanford also serves as Acting-Director of Executive Education; as Founding Director of OU’s Global Risks & Threats Series Leadership Forum; is a Senior Fellow at OU Center for Intelligence & National Security; and teaches graduate and undergraduate courses in Cyber Law & Policy, International Law, Business Law, and International Business at The Michael F. Price College of Business.
Attorney Adriana Sanford is an award-winning cybersecurity law expert with multiple law degrees, an international TV commentator, who appears regularly as a CNN en Español analyst to 93+ million viewers, and an American Program Bureau keynote at some of the world’s top technology, legal, and security industry conferences, including Private Equity International’s 2021 Private Fund Compliance Forum. The Notre Dame and Georgetown-educated lawyer, who is fluent in four languages and licensed to practice law in California, was featured in Women in Security: Changing the Face of Technology and Innovation. She co-authored books on global threats that were adopted by Institute for Supply Management, which is the world’s largest institute for supply chain leaders.
The host of The Admiral’s Almanac, Rear Adm. Hall (USN), received a political appointment to serve as a senior director at the White House’s National Security Council and as special assistant to the president for National Security Affairs. On the NSC, he was responsible for human rights, humanitarian assistance, immigration and migration, United Nations operations, and democracies. A graduate of the United States Naval Academy he served 35 years on active duty. A naval aviator, he flew anti-submarine warfare helicopters and commanded two squadrons. Additionally, he commanded the capitol ship USS Tarawa LHA 1, which had a complement of 1000 Sailors, 2000 Marines, 32 aircraft, and 3 landing craft. As a Flag Officer, he served as General Tommy Franks Information Operations Officer at the beginning of Operation Iraqi Freedom, served with NATO in the United Kingdom, commanded an Expeditionary Strike Group deployed to the Middle East, and led a Senior Service college at National Defense University.
“This episode confirms the need for global policy development, implementation, and accountability,” Dr. Rhonda Farrell.
___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Founded in 1929 and appearing in the 2021 Best Lawyers list, Puga Ortiz is known for an extraordinary commitment to clients at the highest level, dependability in a crisis, and creative solutions. With 14 practice groups, the team of 35 expert lawyers is regularly featured by Latin Lawyers, Chambers & Partners, and Best Lawyers.
Puga Ortiz website is pugaortiz.cl
Founded in 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets.
Willis Towers Watson website is willistowerswatson.com
Price College offers undergraduate, master's, executive and doctoral programs across six academic divisions. The college's Gene Rainbolt Graduate School of Business is located in the heart of Oklahoma City's Innovation District.
The Price College of Business's website is price.ou.edu
Sanford & Hall website is sanfordhall.com
###
Contact: cedwards@pugaortiz.cl
Cristian Edwards
Puga Ortiz
email us here