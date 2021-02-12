CULTURED VINE ANNOUNCES JUDGMENT OF NAPA 2021 WITH SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO STEVEN SPURRIER AND GUEST ACCLAIMED VINTNERS

Judgment of Napa Logo The judges table at the 1976 Judgment of Paris Steven Spurrier

Napa-based luxury concierge offers once-in-a-lifetime wine tasting experience with acclaimed vintners on 45th anniversary of the original Judgment of Paris.

NAPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cultured Vine, a Napa-based luxury concierge founded by Angela Duerr, is inviting the public to make history in the Judgment of Napa , a special occasion to judge Napa’s finest wines against some of the world’s collector-worthy wines at an exclusive blind tasting at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone in St. Helena, California on May 24, 2021.This exceptional event - to be held on the 45th anniversary of the original date when Napa Valley wines outperformed France’s best wines - is a tribute to three key individuals: Steven Spurrier, organizer of the sensational 1976 Judgment of Paris; George Taber, the journalist who covered the event that unmistakably elevated the profile of California wines overnight; and Patricia Gastaud-Gallagher, who set the idea in motion. Tickets are now on sale for the once-in-a-lifetime, full-day experience. On this intimate occasion, several guests will have the privilege of tasting 20 rare wines (10 whites and 10 reds) with an esteemed panel of honored hosts including two wine experts:● Peter Marks, Master of Wine, who has scoured the world to perfect the lineup of bottles for this experience● Andrea Immer Robinson, world-renowned Master Sommelier, event emcee and a guest judgeAdditional hosts include notable Napa vintners and winemakers plus select participating partners. Following the fine wine tasting event and tribute, a vintner dinner will be hosted by Penfolds, Peter Michael, and Darioush wineries."Most everyone is familiar with the amazing story of how the Judgment of Paris put Napa and California wines on the map,” said Angela Duerr, experiential concierge in Napa and proprietor of Cultured Vine. “Nearly 45 years later, today’s wine lists and cellars would be immensely different if this momentous event had not taken place. Here in Napa Valley, Cultured Vine is proud to raise a glass in tribute as we reimagine that wine tasting competition in a new and meaningful way, involving legendary wines of the 21st century.”Forty VIP Elite Judge ($5,000) and Premier Judge ($2,500) ticket holders have the unparalleled opportunity to be a seated judge in the tasting of wines selected by Masters of Wine in the presence guests of honor. Each category will also get to enjoy Napa’s finest wines including the legendary Alejandro Bulgheroni Estate Lithology, TOR “Beckstoffer To Kalon” and Tres Perlas “Desde” plus Grgich Hills Chardonnay and Bodvar Rose. Tickets to this coveted fête are limited to follow social distancing guidelines and reduced capacity allowances for venues.VIP Elite Judge ticket holders also enjoy a Judgment of Napa Soirée with exclusive access to winning wines, an intimate dinner at an iconic Napa estate (including transportation), a signed hardback of “Judgment of Paris” by George Taber, a memorable certificate signed by Steven Spurrier and George Taber, a swag bag with items from select sponsors, and preferred rates at Solage (Auberge Resorts Collection). On day two, May 25, VIP’s are invited to a Rolls Royce experience with the unveiling of latest models, an exclusive Pentfold’s fine wine and Davidoff Cigar pairing as well as a reception and tasting of six vintages of S.L.V. Cabernet Sauvignon - the Cabernet that “won” the 1976 Paris Tasting - with Winemaker Marcus Notaro at Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars. Each guest of the reception will receive a copy of Steven Spurrier’s autobiography - “A Life in Wine” - which includes a chapter on the Judgment of Paris.Guests for the Judgment of Napa include an impressive list of winemaker’s, vintners and innovators such as Tim Mondavi of Continuum, Andy Beckstoffer, one of the most powerful grape growers at historic vineyards including To Kalon, Angelina Mondavi, a pioneering modern winemaker and fourth-generation winemaker, and Bo Barrett, Chateau Montelena's Chief Executive Officer, to name a few. Also attending: Tor Kenward, proprietor of TOR Wines; Bernard Portet and Ted Henry, Clos Du Val winemakers; Ted Edwards, winemaker of Freemark Abbey; and Darioush Khaledi, proprietor of Darioush Winery.A portion of all proceeds from ticket sales are donated to Inspire Napa Valley, an organization which raises critical funds and awareness of Alzheimer’s disease in the Napa Valley, with proceeds directed to support the Alzheimer’s Association.Cultured Vine is proud to be working with partners: Rolls Royce Motor Cars, Davidoff of Geneva, Riedel, The Culinary Institute of America, Darioush, Penfolds, Favia, Beckstoffer To Kalon, Decanter, Inspire Napa Valley, Just Water, Solage Auberge Resorts Collection, Bodvar House of Roses, Favia, Mountain Legacy Films, Travis Elder Media, Ostras, DNC Media, Spago, The Mayborne Beverly Hills, Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, Omni Hotel Frisco, Texas, Dee Lincoln Prime, Ben Finch Photography.Cultured Vine services are available to guests who wish to add additional days, alternative ground transportation and exclusive Napa experiences. These may include tastings with winemakers of boutique, invitation-only wineries; access to the region's highly regarded chefs can customize exquisite menus; and hard-to-source activities such as private helicopter tours.Following the Napa event on May 24, Cultured Vine is proud to be hosting blind tastings and upscale dinners with curated Judgment of Napa wines at several five-star venues:● Beverly Hills at Spago (May 26, 2021)● Dallas at Dee Lincoln Prime (May 28, 2021)● Palm Beach at Four Seasons Resort (May 30, 2021)Tickets for each location are limited and available for purchase now for $3,000 per guest. An acclaimed vintner will host the evening as attendees taste some of the world’s best wines. At select locations, the event offers Rolls Royce test drives and a showcase of Davidoff of Geneva premium cigar and wine pairings in a smoke and sip experience.For more information and tickets, visit www.culturedvine.com/jon-event or follow @culturedvinenapa on Instagram.ABOUT CULTURED VINE: Cultured Vine specializes in curating the most exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime experiences in Northern California's wine country. Founder Angela Duerr, a recognized authority in the region, and her team of experts provide discerning guests with highly personalized, unmatched services in one of the world's most sought-after wine destinations. For more information, visit www.culturedvine.com

Judgment of Napa, May 24th, 2021, You Be the Judge