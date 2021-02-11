DealWise Gives Grocers an Advantage

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DealW!se is a TPR-automation software that matches TPR prices to in-store retail prices to increase grocers' gross margins.

The new DealW!se dashboard provides a quick snapshot of all a grocer's most vital TPR data.

The Override Calculator gives grocers an additional view of their current TPR prices and provides customization options.

The new Override Calculator allows users to experiment with different passthrough amounts to determine what rates work best for their store.

Upgraded TPR software provides unparalleled features and profits

OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the uber-competitive retail grocery industry, Retail Software Solutions Group (RSSG) has released a new version of their flagship TPR automation software to help Independent Grocer’s generate greater profits while delivering unparalleled productivity.

DealWise is a SaaS-based solution that automates the processing of Temporary Price Reductions (TPRs) covering thousands of products within a given grocery store. Independent Grocers using DealWise save significant time, labor and are generating an 8x increase in profits. In 2020 alone, DealWise generated an incremental $12.8 million in profits for these grocers.

“This update is another step towards our mission of helping independent grocers thrive. The new interface allows the busy grocer to see their weekly profits and trending in seconds, quickly calculate overrides, and navigate between different products with one click,” said Christopher Greco, CEO of RSSG.

The upgraded experience includes:

- AMAP Batch Automation: Optional weekly batch that offers additional deal opportunities for grocers to keep for themselves and/or pass through to customers.
- Advanced TPR Customization: Additional settings that allow grocers to define how TPR items get processed at various levels - including department, commodity, subcommodity, private label - to ultimately reap more profits and increase competitiveness.
- The DealWise Dashboard: New landing page dedicated to providing quick glance insights over a company’s TPR finances and operations.
- The Override Calculator: Optional functionality that puts grocers in control of their TPR retails and allows them to have the final say after DealWise automation has occurred.

“The new interface is impressive. I am super impressed by the speed,” said Tony Chouest of Cannata's Family Market.

The release also includes a redesign of the DealWise interface and behind-the-scenes framework that provide the simplest, fastest, most seamless user experience to customers.

“Technology adoption is vital for our company to continue providing industry-leading software to the independent retailer. The recent update to our framework was one of many key decisions made to deliver the best technology and user experiences to our valued customers,” said Cody Inman, Head of Engineering at RSSG.

For more information about RSSG, visit RSSG.com

About RSSG
Retail Software Solutions Group, LLC was founded with a mission to bring empowering new tools and technologies to the independent retail market. Our simple to use solutions integrate into existing store operations to improve workflow, increase store profits, and uncover time-sensitive information that impacts sales and profitability. RSSG’s team of advisors includes former and current independent store owners, senior executives for Fortune 500 retailers, and technology experts. Together, we develop solutions that perform within the time and resource limitations and environment of the independent retailer.

For more information, please contact Brianna Bartlett, Marketing Coordinator, brianna.bartlett@rssg.com.

