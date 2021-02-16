Dr. Temple Grandin Announced as Keynote Speaker at the ICare4Autism International Online Autism Conference
Dr. Grandin Will Speak About the Neurodiversity Movement in a Lecture Titled: All Kinds of Minds. Early Bird Conference Tickets are Still on Sale for $39.
We feel extremely lucky and proud to have Dr. Grandin present as our keynote speaker. She is world-famous, and her work in advocating for autism awareness and equality is truly groundbreaking.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Center for Autism research and Education (ICare4Autism) has announced Temple Grandin, Ph.D. as the keynote speaker at “ASD and Anxiety in Extraordinary Times”—the organization’s International Online Conference.
— Dr. Joshua Weinstein, Founder and CEO of ICare4Autism
Held virtually on March 10th at 12:30 PM EST, Dr. Grandin will discuss the effects of the COVID-19 lockdown on people with Autism Spectrum Disorder, or ASD.
Dr. Temple Grandin is recognized globally as an eminent proponent of autism rights and the neurodiversity movement. Her life’s work has been to understand her own autistic mind, and to share that knowledge with the world, aiding in the treatment of individuals with the condition. Named among the “Heroes” category of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world, Dr. Grandin is a published author and a professor of Animal Science at Colorado State University. In 2010, she was the subject of the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning semi-biographical film “Temple Grandin”. To date, she has written dozens of publications, conducted many workshops and has been a regular subject of news articles and tv shows.
Titled “the Neurodiversity Movement – All Kinds of Minds,” Dr. Temple Grandin’s talk at ICare4Autism’s conference will delve into the challenges people with ASD have faced in coping with the lockdown imposed to the COVID-19 pandemic—some people on the spectrum have adapted really well and others have not. Dr. Grandin will be offering ideas on how people dealing with autism can meet these, and other, obstacles as well as improve the quality of their lives. She will share her valuable insights on various types of thinkers, all kinds of minds, and why they are all important.
“We feel extremely lucky and proud to have Dr. Grandin present as our keynote speaker. She is world-famous, and her work in advocating for autism awareness and equality is truly groundbreaking,” said Dr. Joshua Weinstein, founder and CEO of ICare4Autism. “We are excited about hosting our International conference online and allowing people from around the world to participate in this special event.”
“ASD and Anxiety in Extraordinary Times” will be held virtually on March 10th, beginning at 8:30 AM EST, and will feature speakers from around the globe who are leaders in their scientific fields of research, as well as world-renowned autism activists.
ICare4Autism serves as the lead global non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children and adults who live with autism. Founded in 2004 by Dr. Joshua Weinstein, ICare4Autism has established itself as the catalyst that drives collaborations among similar international institutions to discover the etiology of autism, search for biologic and environmental causes, and ultimately work toward better methods of detection and treatment.
