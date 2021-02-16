Dr. Temple Grandin Announced as Keynote Speaker at the ICare4Autism International Online Autism Conference

Temple Grandin, Ph.D., Prominent Author and Speaker on Autism ICare4Autism National Online Conference 2021

Dr. Grandin Will Speak About the Neurodiversity Movement in a Lecture Titled: All Kinds of Minds. Early Bird Conference Tickets are Still on Sale for $39.

We feel extremely lucky and proud to have Dr. Grandin present as our keynote speaker. She is world-famous, and her work in advocating for autism awareness and equality is truly groundbreaking.” — Dr. Joshua Weinstein, Founder and CEO of ICare4Autism