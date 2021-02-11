CaaMTech close to winning patent to combine weed and psychedelics
The Washington State-based biotech startup's application covers a range of cannabinoids and psilocybin compoundsVANCOUVER , BC, CANADA, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first company to combine psychedelic and cannabinoid derivatives for mental health treatments is in the final step of receiving a patent that would cover a range of drug combinations.
On Wednesday, Washington State-based CaaMTech said its patent application for “compositions and methods comprising a psilocybin derivative” has been granted allowance by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
The patent covers a whole range of cannabinoids including THC and CBD, mixed with a wide array of chemicals linked to psilocybin found in certain species of mushrooms.
CaaMTech applied for its first patent in 2017 for engineering novel cannabinoid and psychedelic compounds, and has since filed a hundred more patents related to similar lab work.
At the U.S. patent office, allowance is the final hurdle of examination before a patent is issued.
“The allowance of our first patent application has given a shot of energy to the team that has worked diligently over these past four years to bring it to the finish line,” CaaMTech CEO Andrew Chadeayne said in a statement.
The drug discovery firm says its research has shown that cannabinoids work in synergy with psychedelics to activate serotonin receptors, which is a key aspect in treating various conditions including depression, anxiety and PTSD.
“This is essentially the idea of the entourage effect in cannabis applied to psychedelics,” CaaMTech spokesperson Davis Wuolle says. “It’s a really big idea, and the implications are huge.”
Patent protection on the engineering methods and various drug combinations lays the foundation to proceed with clinical trials to develop and produce FDA-approved treatments with larger pharmaceutical companies, CaaMTech says.
A big challenge in clinical trials is getting a high enough dose for the drug to be efficacious, but not so high as to introduce unwanted side effects.
The company says its research shows that...
To continue reading this in its entirety, please visit: https://mugglehead.com/caamtech-close-to-winning-patent-to-combine-weed-and-psychedelics/
About Mugglehead
Mugglehead.com is a digital publisher dedicated to cannabis, psychedelics, and alternative news, investments, culture, and science, owned by Mugglehead Media Corp.
Website: https://mugglehead.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/muggleheadmedia
Twitter: https://twitter.com/muggleheadmedia
Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements
Mugglehead Media Corp. and Mugglehead.com (collectively, Mugglehead) is not registered as an investment adviser, broker-dealer or other financial or securities professional with any financial or securities regulatory authority. You understand that no content published by Mugglehead constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. Mugglehead does not render general or specific investment advice and does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any industry or company mentioned on this Site.
This news release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or commodities. To the extent that anything in this press release may be deemed to be investment advice or a recommendation in connection with a particular company or security, such information is impersonal and is not tailored to the needs of any specific person.
From time to time, Mugglehead (on behalf of itself and any partner, director, officer or insider of Mugglehead) may have a financial or other interest in the party or parties featured on the Site, within the meaning of National Instrument 31-103 - Registration Requirements, Exemptions, and Ongoing Registrant Obligations, published by the Canadian Securities Administrators, as a result of ownership of securities in, compensation received or receivable from or other financial arrangement with such party or parties featured in this press release. We will disclose if we have a position in any such party or parties, as at the date of publication of this press release; however, we may not update this disclosure after such date.
In addition to historical information, this press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to third parties regarding product plans, future growth, market opportunities, strategic initiatives, industry positioning, customer acquisition, the amount of recurring revenue and revenue growth. In addition, when used in this release, the words ''will,'' ''expects,'' ''could,'' ''would,'' ''may,'' ''anticipates,'' ''intends,'' ''plans,'' ''believes,'' ''seeks,'' ''targets,'' ''estimates,'' ''looks for,'' ''looks to,'' ''continues'' and similar expressions, as well as statements regarding a third party's focus for the future, are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Each of the forward-looking statements we make in this press release involves risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those disclosed by the companies featured in this release in their public securities filings. You should carefully review the risks described therein. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statement was published. Mugglehead undertakes no obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to the forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of their publication, except as required by law.
From time to time, reference may be made in this press release to prior articles or opinions we have published. These references may be selective, may reference only a portion of an article or opinion, and are likely not to be current. As market information changes continuously, previously published information and data, and any references thereto, may not be current and should not be relied upon.
Media Contact:
Mugglehead Media Corp.
Muggle (at) mugglehead.com
+1 (888) 684-4534
Nick Laba
Mugglehead Media Corp
+1 888-684-4534
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter