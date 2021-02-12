Vancouver Considers Reviewing Canada’s Highest Weed Retail Fees

About

At some point in the early 20th century, people started calling cannabis joints “muggles.” Especially jazz musicians like Louis Armstrong who celebrated them in a song of the same name in 1928. Despite the word’s underground status — likely a shortening of the word smuggle — those musicians saw past the stigma of the plant it referred to. Instead, they regarded muggles as more helpful, and no more harmful, than a bottle of coke or an ice cream cone. At Mugglehead Magazine, we feel the same. We believe sound science and equitable policy should eliminate prohibition’s racist, classist underpinnings, creating a fair economy that benefits all. By way of journalism, we want to give our readers key information on cannabis and its psychedelic cousins as they move toward the global mainstream.

