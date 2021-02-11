FigBytes Achieves CDP Accredited Partner Status
FigBytes Achieves CDP Accredited Partner Status and is named a trusted Silver Software Solution Provider.GATINEAU, QC, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FigBytes Inc. (“FigBytes”), the leading enterprise sustainability and ESG software, today announced that it had achieved accredited partner status with CDP. FigBytes, which provides solutions to enterprises and governments that enable them to track and reduce their climate impacts, is delighted to be named as a trusted silver software solution provider.
CDP is a not-for-profit charity that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states, and regions to manage their environmental impacts. The world’s economy looks to CDP as the gold standard of environmental reporting with the richest and most comprehensive dataset on corporate and city action. CDP datasets are also extensively used by investors and asset managers in their assessments of the ESG impact of investment opportunities.
FigBytes CEO Ted Dhillon said: “We are delighted to receive our CDP Accredited Solutions Provider status. This underlines FigBytes’ continued commitment to ensuring that the entire process of data capture, impact calculations, and framework reporting becomes less burdensome for our customers, who can now spend more time focusing on improving their climate performance rather than on data gathering and calculations.”
Paul Robins, Head of Partnerships at CDP, said: “CDP is excited to partner with FigBytes and its suite of sustainability software solutions. The ability to integrate strategy, brand, performance, data, and reporting provides an elegant, flexible solution to measuring, managing, and communicating impact.”
About CDP
CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states, and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with over 590 investors with $110 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Over 10,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2020, including more than 9,600 companies worth over 50% of global market capitalization, and over 940 cities, states, and regions, representing a combined population of over 2.6 billion. Visit cdp.net to find out more.
About FigBytes
FigBytes Inc. is an enterprise sustainability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) management software that empowers corporations, governments, and non-profits, to integrate the principles of strategic purpose, environmental sustainability, and corporate social responsibility (CSR) into core business strategies, brand, performance, and reporting. We connect high-level strategy to enterprise-grade sustainability data management and report progress towards goals utilizing our unique Living Infographics™ and data-driven storytelling.
