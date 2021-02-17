Little Kitchen Academy Announces “How Can I Help” A Global Philanthropic Initiative Supporting Four Notable Causes
How Can I Help by Little Kitchen Academy supporting Chefs For Humanity, The Global FoodBanking Network, Kids Help Phone, and PHIT America
Our students are invited to discover, develop, and refine their senses through their work, which in turn helps them contribute to their environment.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Can I Help by Little Kitchen Academy supporting Chefs For Humanity, The Global FoodBanking Network, Kids Help Phone, and PHIT America, will be empowering students to learn about giving back and making a difference by putting the choice in their hands.
— Felicity Curin, Little Kitchen Academy Founder, President, and COO
Today Little Kitchen Academy (LKA), the first-of-its-kind, Montessori-inspired cooking academy for children ages three through teen, announced the launch of their philanthropic initiative “How Can I Help.” How Can I Help by Little Kitchen Academy is an initiative that puts the power of giving into the hands of the (LKA) students.
Every class, in every location, students will learn about LKA’s charitable partners, be given the chance to ask ‘how can I help,’ feel empowered to make a choice about what matters most to them, and understand that they can make the world a better place. LKA will donate $1 on behalf of every student to the charity they choose. LKA has partnered with four notable charities for this program: Chefs for Humanity, The Global FoodBanking Network, Kids Help Phone (for LKA locations in Canada), and PHIT America (for LKA locations in the US). Each student will learn about the important work that each of these organizations do and how they can help others by choosing to support that work.
“When sharing the LKA ‘why’ I often hear myself reminding people that we aren’t just a cooking school. We are so much more. We are providing an opportunity for our students to develop their confidence and independence through the art of cooking. The food is literally the ‘icing on the cake.’” said Felicity Curin, Little Kitchen Academy Founder, President, and COO. “Our students are invited to discover, develop, and refine their senses through their work, which in turn helps them contribute to their environment.”
Little Kitchen Academy’s Montessori-inspired education values the development of the whole child — physical, social, emotional, and cognitive. With that in mind, each LKA location will continue to provide learning with this new component added to the curriculum, giving students the independence to learn about people who need help, the organizations working to provide that help, and inviting them to help make the world a happier, healthier place. LKA has always been committed to giving back to the community, and with How Can I Help, they can see the added opportunity to help create a generation that cares about the world around them and feels empowered to give back.
Says Brian Curin, CEO and Co-Founder of Little Kitchen Academy, “We are so grateful to provide a healthy, all-inclusive environment free from judgment for children to become independent and empowered to make responsible eating choices, learn about sustainability and circular economy, brush up on social etiquette, and now understand and embrace the power of giving and the impact they can have in helping others with their choices.”
Each charitable partner was chosen with mindfulness for causes that resonate with students, share the LKA core values, have the ability to deliver deep and meaningful impact on society, possess a wide-reach with short and long-term programs, and have a fierce desire to change lives from scratch.
“I’m so excited about How Can I Help by Little Kitchen Academy and thrilled that Chefs for Humanity is one of the charities the students will learn about and have the opportunity to support,” said Iron Chef Cat Cora, founder of Chefs for Humanity and LKA Ambassador and Honorary Head of Recipe Development. “I started Chefs for Humanity in the wake of the devastation of the 2004 Tsunami, so it’s really meaningful to me that the students will learn about our disaster relief efforts and how they can help kids just like them living through a disaster like a flood, hurricane, or pandemic.”
For more information on the How Can I Help by Little Kitchen Academy initiative, visit
www.littlekitchenacademy.com/how-can-i-help
About Little Kitchen Academy
Little Kitchen Academy (LKA) is the first-of-its-kind, Montessori-inspired cooking academy for kids ages three through teen, focused on providing a safe, inspiring, and empowering space for children to identify, develop and refine their senses. Based in Vancouver, Canada, the concept was co-founded by proven global brand and franchise expert and serial entrepreneur Brian Curin, his wife, Montessori-trained, culinary expert, and visionary Felicity Curin, and social impact investor and entrepreneur Praveen Varshney, on the belief that by empowering children with practical life skills and knowledge in a positive and joyful environment, they and their company will affect positive lifestyle changes that result in a healthier world. True to its mission, LKA lives to create a more educated, able and healthy society through mindful, healthy eating choices, and is committed to changing lives, from scratch to consumption. LKA has forged strategic global partnerships with Iron Chef Cat Cora, AeroGarden, BIRKENSTOCK, ChefWorks, Emeco, ChopValue, Welcome Industries, and Location3. Little Kitchen Academy’s flagship venue is located at 3744 West 10th Avenue in Vancouver, BC. For a taste of Little Kitchen Academy, visit littlekitchenacademy.com
About Chefs for Humanity
Chefs for Humanity (CFN) is an organization that empowers families in need. CFH, with the activation of food communities and culinary professionals, works together to raise funds and provide essential resources for important emergency and humanitarian aid during crises such as hurricanes, wildfires, floods, earthquakes, and other natural disasters. We also provide nutrition and hunger education through our outreach and collaborations with partners around the globe. We as an organization have instilled faith in thousands and are committed to providing the same support and impact to countless others throughout the world. For more information, please visit chefsforhumanity.org
About The Global FoodBanking Network
The Global FoodBanking Network (GFN) is an international non-profit organization that nourishes the world’s hungry through uniting and advancing food banks in more than 40 countries. GFN focuses on combating hunger and preventing food waste by providing expertise, directing resources, sharing knowledge and developing connections that increase efficiency, ensure food safety and reach more people facing hunger. Last year, GFN member food banks rescued over 900 million kilograms of food and grocery products and redirected it to feed 16.9 million people through a network of more than 56,000 social service and community-based organizations. For more information, please visit foodbanking.org
About Kids Help Phone
Kids Help Phone is Canada's only 24/7 e-mental health service offering free, confidential support in English and French to young people. As the country's virtual care expert, we give millions of youth a safe, trusted space to talk over phone or through text or in self-directed supports in any moment of crisis or need. Through our digital transformation, we envision a future where every person in Canada is able to get the support they need, when they need it most, however they need it. Kids Help Phone gratefully relies on the generosity of donors, volunteers, stakeholder partners, corporate partners and governments to fuel and fund our programs. Learn more at KidsHelpPhone.ca
About PHIT America
PHIT America is a national 'Movement' to greatly improve the physical and mental health of 50 million children in the USA by providing all kids with increased physical activity programs and helping children afford to play organized sports. Through its established physical activity programs, PHIT America has introduced over half a million kids to regular physical activity in schools. PHIT America is led by Sports Industry Hall of Fame member, Jim Baugh. For more information, please visit PHITAmerica.org
# # #
FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:
Willie Norkin
willie@brookspr.com
(917) 957-4199
Jen Mendelsohn
jen@brookspr.com
(516) 870-4558
Brian Curin
Little Kitchen Academy
+1 604-928-0629
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn