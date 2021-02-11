Quilbie Kickstarter Crowdfunding Campaign Exceeds Goal Amount Over 200%

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quilbie, the three-in-one protective cover for babies, officially reached and exceeded its goal of raising US$ 10,000 in mid-January on the Kickstarter crowdfunding platform. With US$ 18,096 to date from 289 backers, Quilbie hopes to raise more funds to step up its goals until the February 12, 2021 (10:00 AM AWST) deadline.

Quilbie uses their patent pending CalmTech™ layering system technology that’s designed to block light, sound, rain and heat. These special features of Quilbie are guaranteed to keep babies safe, comfortable and happy – whether they’re napping or enjoying a stroll around the park.

With Quilbie, parents of babies up to two years of age are assured that their child won’t be awakened or disturbed from sleep by light or noise. Their little one will also be protected from the wind and rain, and heat or cold.

To ensure every Quilbie product has these features, Quilbie had to pass specific lab tests that yielded the following results:

Light reduction: With Quilbie, there’s a 99.9 percent visible light reduction. This creates a darker and more relaxing environment that’s conducive to relaxation and sleep.

Noise reduction: Quilbie’s noise reduction (Noise Isolation Class or NIC test) rating of 6 means it blocks 34 percent of noise that can interfere with babies’ sleep from the external environment. The effect is similar to reducing the volume of the television from a 10 to a 6 or 7.

Sun and heat protection: Quilbie has a 50+ excellent UPF rating, indicating superior UV ray protection. Moreover, its -63 percent sunlight heat transfer score is equivalent to Quilbie keeping babies 14 percent cooler than the normal under-the-cover (cotton or polyester blankets or covers) temperature while out in the sun.

Cold protection: Quilbie provides 0.4 thermal insulation (R-value), meaning it can keep babies warm during cold weather.

Safety: Quilbie has passed the required SGS safety test and the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) tests for child products. These include mechanical, flammability and phthalates tests.

Quilbie safety features include the eight breathability holes and fully detachable straps that allow users to ensure proper attachments are made to keep their baby safe and sound. Quilbie covers also are water-repellent, so babies stay dry even in the rain.

Quilbie is a versatile baby accessory that can be used as a car seat, stroller and nursing cover.

All Quilbie backers can expect to receive their teal-colored baby cover by May 2021. The leaf print Quilbie has already been unlocked to all backers, and the company plans to introduce other prints (dinos and flowers) down the line. Backers who want to upgrade to unlocked print options need only add US$8 to their current pledge.

Interested parties who want to support Quilbie may still do so on or before the February 12 campaign deadline.

More information on Quilbie can be found on their official Kickstarter campaign page.