Calgary Coupe's COVID Kickstarter

POMgo, 4-in-1 Plant based, Sanitizing Travel-Size Organizer POM Go Organizer

Calgary couple, Saj & Amen developed a COVID lifestyle organizer called the POMgo, 4-in-1 Organizer. A Kickstarter was set up to to support the idea.

This was our way of ensuring safety while still trying to get out for our mental well-being. We hope this POMgo eases some anxiety during these anxious times for everyone as they venture back out.” — Saj Randhawa

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COVID has affected almost everyone in a negative way. From family tragedy; loss of employment; and even the juggling of sanitizers, wipes, gels, and masks, COVID has had multiple layers of problems. Thinking what problems were solvable, Calgary couple, Saj & Amen, developed a COVID lifestyle organizer called the POMgo, 4-in-1 Organizer.

Amen, half of this inventive duo said, "We felt responsible for our child's well-being and this was our way of ensuring safety while still trying to get out for our mental well-being. We hope this POMgo eases some anxiety during these anxious times for everyone as they venture back out."

A Kickstarter was set up to support the idea. Peace Of Mind products. In the first couple days, they moved closer to their goal of realizing a full production run. "Kickstarter is a fantastic way to gauge public reaction to our invention," Amen's husband Saj stated. As of this release, they only need 65 more backers to make the project a success.

POMgo, 4-in-1 Plant based, Sanitizing Travel-Size Organizer is a durable vegan leather 4-in-1 Multifunctional convenient case for travel size sanitizer and sanitizing wipes, mask and credit card.

Saj and Amen describe themselves as a Husband and Wife team dedicated to creating high quality products that help ease anxiety especially during this time. Their brand was created with intention and focus on a mindset shift that is required to live with more ease. They believe focusing on controlling what we all "can" right now is the initial step, so we have created POMgo to help provide some relief when out and about in today's world. With combined backgrounds of business and psychology, they have worked together to bring us this multifunctional, sustainable case to take with you whenever you head out. POMgo Peace Of Mind, on the go.

POMgo, 4-in-1 Plant based, Sanitizing Travel-Size Organizer