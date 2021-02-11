L2Mtech GmbH Receives CE Mark Approval on 6 (SIX) products for Cardiovascular and Endovascular Applications
CE Mark Approval for LimusTrack™; LomiFlow™; PearlFlow™; PearlFlow NS™; FlexiTrack 018™ and FlexiTrack 035™ for Cardiovascular and Endovascular ApplicationsBONN, NRW, GERMANY, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- L2Mtech GmbH Founder and CEO Lalit Mamtani said ‘‘We are very excited to have been awarded our first CE Mark on six products, CE Mark approval represents a key milestone for L2Mtech GmbH and is a testament to the efficacy and safety of our innovative technology products for Cardiovascular and Endovascular applications.“
We now prepare to commercially launch the products in all markets where the CE Mark is recognized. With introduction of our innovative technology products in markets, we will be able to expand treatment options for the benefit of many millions of patients with coronary and peripheral artery disease around the world.
L2Mtech GmbH has announced the award of its first CE Mark approval on Six (6) products:
LimusTrack™ : Sirolimus Coated Cobalt Chromium Stent with biodegradable polymer for the treatment of coronary artery disease, de novo lesions, restenosis lesions.
LomiFlow™ : Paclitaxel Coated balloon catheter for the treatment of coronary artery disease, small vessels, dilatation of de novo lesions, in-stent restenosis (ISR) cases .
PearlFlow™ : Paclitaxel Coated balloon catheter for the treatment of peripheral arterial disease, PTA, dilatation of stenotic segments or lesions in peripheral arteries.
PearlFlow NS™ : Self-Expanding Nitinol Stent System for the treatment of peripheral arterial disease, de novo lesions, lesions in femoropopliteal arteries.
FlexiTrack 018™ : Peripheral Balloon Dilatation catheter for the treatment of peripheral arterial disease, dilatation of lesions in femoral, popliteal, tibial arteries.
FlexiTrack 035™ : Peripheral Balloon Dilatation catheter for the treatment of peripheral arterial disease, dilatation of lesions in the SFA, femoral arteries.
About L2Mtech
Founded in 2017, L2Mtech GmbH is a privately-owned multinational medical device company headquartered at Bonn, Germany. L2Mtech specializes in design, development, manufacture and commercialization of medical devices that are used by healthcare establishments globally. L2MTech will provide interventional physicians with innovative vascular devices including Drug Eluting Balloon manufactured in Europe. Our Core mission is to build a product portfolio focused on minimally invasive treatment for patients with cardiovascular, endovascular and vascular artery disease. For further information, please visit : www (dot) L2MTech (dot) de
Admin
L2Mtech GmBh
+49 228 94730761
admin@L2Mtech.de