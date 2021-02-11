Latest News: Private Library Containing Rare Books by Authors, Artists Donated to Library of Congress

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Picasso cover art for set of poems by Pierre Riverdy A map of Dublin drawn in a first edition of James Joyce's "Ulysses"

The Library of Congress has acquired the Aramont Library, a collection of rare books from some of the most prolific authors and artists of the 19th and 20th centuries. The gift by a donor who wishes to remain anonymous marks the first time the Aramont Library has been made available to the public. 

The latest issue of the Library of Congress Magazine features the Aramont Library and some of the most distinctive examples of the library’s volumes. 

