Latest News: Private Library Containing Rare Books by Authors, Artists Donated to Library of Congress

The Library of Congress has acquired the Aramont Library, a collection of rare books from some of the most prolific authors and artists of the 19th and 20th centuries. The gift by a donor who wishes to remain anonymous marks the first time the Aramont Library has been made available to the public.

The latest issue of the Library of Congress Magazine features the Aramont Library and some of the most distinctive examples of the library’s volumes.

