OM 21-03 Drew v. Coventry Charter Review Commission – Violation found

The Complainant alleged that the Commission violated the OMA when the agenda for its Saturday, July 11, 2020 9:00am meeting was not posted until Thursday, July 9, 2020 9:08am, in violation of R.I. Gen. Laws § 42-46-6(b). The Commission conceded this point and, accordingly, we found a violation. The Complainant also alleged that the Commission violated the OMA at its July 11, 2020 meeting when it discussed a topic not properly listed on the agenda. Based upon the record before us, we determined that the Commission violated the OMA by engaging in an extended discussion on topics beyond what was noticed in the pertinent agenda item. We did not find injunctive relief appropriate as no action was taken on the agenda item in question, nor did we find evidence of a willful or knowing violation. VIOLATION FOUND

