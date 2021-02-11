Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 736 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,760 in the last 365 days.

OM 21-04 Langer. v. Bonnet Shores Fire District – Violation found

In a July 20, 2020 complaint and July 22, 2020 complaint, the Complainant alleged that the Fire District violated the OMA by conducting business outside of the public purview. In the July 20, 2020 complaint, the Complainant alleged that the Fire District both retained legal counsel and vacated a member's seat in a meeting outside the public purview. In the July 22, 2020 Complaint, the Complainant alleged that the Fire District achieved a "rolling quorum" through an email thread and discussed a matter over which the Fire District had supervision, control, jurisdiction, or advisory power. Based on the totality of the evidence before us, we found no violation as to the July 20, 2020 complaint. However, we did determine that the Fire District violated the OMA as to the July 22, 2020 Complaint because the email conversation constituted a non-public "meeting" of a quorum of the public body as contemplated by the OMA. We did not find this violation to be willful or knowing, however, nor did we find injunctive relief to be appropriate in this instance. VIOLATION FOUND.

You just read:

OM 21-04 Langer. v. Bonnet Shores Fire District – Violation found

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.