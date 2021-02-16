DICE Dental Offering Philadelphia Dental Implants, Dentures & Crowns
DICE Dental is only a short drive from Philadelphia, PA. Affordable dental implants, extractions, dentures, and crowns are available.
[Dental Implants]...take a few months, but the result is a natural-looking, long-lasting new smile. ”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affordable dental implants, dentures, extractions, and crowns are available from DICE Dental. The Springfield dentist is located only minutes from Philadelphia, PA, and Wilmington, DE, and is now accepting new patients.
— Dr. Katie Alger
Dental implants from DICE start at only $750. A titanium implant is placed into the jawbone and covered by a porcelain crown that’s color-matched to a patient’s existing teeth. Their natural look and durability have made dental implants one of DICE’s most popular treatments.
“With a success rate of over 90 percent, dental implants are extremely predictable,” says Dr. Katie Alger, owner and operator of DICE. “The process takes a few months, but the result is a natural-looking, long-lasting new smile.”
DICE also offers crowns and dentures in Springfield. Crowns are created in-house using a Dentsply Sirona lab-grade milling machine. This gives Dr. Alger and her team complete control over the shape, color, and size of the crown. Meanwhile, both conventional and implant-supported dentures are available. Implant-supported dentures, which use implants to keep the dentures from moving, are an increasingly popular option. They start at $2,500 for the lower arch.
“Our goal is to ensure that quality care is affordable to all of our patients, whether they have insurance or not,” explains Dr. Alger.
To learn more about crowns, dentures, and dental implants in Springfield, PA, request an appointment by visiting https://dice-dental.com/schedule-an-appointment/. New patients are being accepted.
About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, PA. The practice is owned and operated by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.
Dr. Katie Alger
DICE Dental
+1 484-993-6222
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Meet Dr. Katie Alger