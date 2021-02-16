Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 329 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,200 in the last 365 days.

DICE Dental Offering Philadelphia Dental Implants, Dentures & Crowns

Logo for DICE Dental, Springfield dentist

DICE Dental offers dental implants, dentures, extractions, and crowns in Springfield, PA

DICE Dental is only a short drive from Philadelphia, PA. Affordable dental implants, extractions, dentures, and crowns are available.

[Dental Implants]...take a few months, but the result is a natural-looking, long-lasting new smile. ”
— Dr. Katie Alger
PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affordable dental implants, dentures, extractions, and crowns are available from DICE Dental. The Springfield dentist is located only minutes from Philadelphia, PA, and Wilmington, DE, and is now accepting new patients.

Dental implants from DICE start at only $750. A titanium implant is placed into the jawbone and covered by a porcelain crown that’s color-matched to a patient’s existing teeth. Their natural look and durability have made dental implants one of DICE’s most popular treatments.

“With a success rate of over 90 percent, dental implants are extremely predictable,” says Dr. Katie Alger, owner and operator of DICE. “The process takes a few months, but the result is a natural-looking, long-lasting new smile.”

DICE also offers crowns and dentures in Springfield. Crowns are created in-house using a Dentsply Sirona lab-grade milling machine. This gives Dr. Alger and her team complete control over the shape, color, and size of the crown. Meanwhile, both conventional and implant-supported dentures are available. Implant-supported dentures, which use implants to keep the dentures from moving, are an increasingly popular option. They start at $2,500 for the lower arch.

“Our goal is to ensure that quality care is affordable to all of our patients, whether they have insurance or not,” explains Dr. Alger.

To learn more about crowns, dentures, and dental implants in Springfield, PA, request an appointment by visiting https://dice-dental.com/schedule-an-appointment/. New patients are being accepted.


About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, PA. The practice is owned and operated by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.

Dr. Katie Alger
DICE Dental
+1 484-993-6222
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Meet Dr. Katie Alger

You just read:

DICE Dental Offering Philadelphia Dental Implants, Dentures & Crowns

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.