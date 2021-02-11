Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Healing Wounded Warriors

Dedication to Veterans

Mind, Pain, Feeling, Healing: Dedication to Veterans

A book about caring for the mental and emotional well-being of veterans

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- War and conflict can definitely take a toll on a person’s overall well-being. War veterans who go through high levels of stress come home to a life full of mental and emotional issues. It can be very tough to help them adjust and cope with what they are going through. This is most especially true when it is difficult to identify what exactly is the problem and can cause feelings of distress with no discernible reason whatsoever. Author Lois E. Lund’s book Mind, Pain, Feeling, Healing: Dedication to Veterans sheds light on possible solutions to this problem and more.

A military veteran herself, Lois E. Lund grew up just like any other regular kid who kept busy with sports and music. Her mother, who was a teacher in a one-room schoolhouse long ago, was a pivotal character in her life, helping her finish her education with good grades and taking her to church. This inculcated in her a strong faith growing up, but she struggled with depression at the age of 18 and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. With the help of the US government and other veterans, she was given proper medication and hopes to be able to have a clearer mind in the future.

The aim of Lund’s work is to help identify and sort out problems caused by chemical imbalances or emotional and psychological trauma. It contains and cites lots of facts about mental illness and reveals the elements that take a hold of a person’s mind when they are affected. The book takes the reader into Lund’s world, showing how she dealt with her own challenges.

A book for veterans and regular readers alike. Get your copy today!


