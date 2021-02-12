CRS WELCOMES NEW RECREATION SPECIALIST, MATT OLDS
New recreation specialist, Matt Olds, will be providing CRS customers with complete land-based solutions in New Jersey.
The addition of Matt to the CRS project team not only broadens our reach, but expands our team’s knowledge in recreation.”VERONA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS) is pleased to announce the addition of Recreation Specialist, Matt Olds. Matt will be providing CRS customers complete land-based recreation solutions in New Jersey.
Matt has over 10 years of experience working in sales for prominent turf companies like SPRINTURF® and AstroTurf® . His experience in the industry makes Matt the CRS in-house turf expert. As a father of three, he personally understands the importance of quality recreation in communities to better serve its families and residents. Matt’s personal drive for bettering communities, key talents in recreation, knowledge of cooperative purchasing, bid specifications and installation processes will allow him to help clients navigate the project process from conception to installation.
“The addition of Matt to the CRS project team not only broadens our reach, but expands our team’s knowledge in recreation,” said CRS Project Channel Manager Ryan Hartberg. “More than anything, Matt is a great team fit. Further, with his solid skill set, past work experience, and personal passion for quality recreation there will be extensive benefits to our clients and overall project successes. I am very excited to add him to our team.”
