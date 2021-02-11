CARIBBEAN BOUTIQUE HOTEL IN COVID-SAFE LOCALE REOPENS
Montpelier Plantation and Beach – an idyllic retreat on the island of Nevis with very few cases of Coronavirus – reopens for international travelers.CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bijou hideaway Montpelier Plantation and Beach on the picture-perfect island of Nevis has reopened to international visitors. Nevis, part of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, has registered only 12 confirmed cases of the virus to date, with no one admitted to hospital and no deaths.
Family-owned Montpelier rests at the base of majestic Nevis Peak, with panoramic views of the Caribbean Sea. Surrounded by 60 acres and set in lush tropical hills, the hotel provides plenty of space for visitors to relax and enjoy themselves at a safe distance from other guests.
Built around one of the island's original 18th-century sugar plantations, Montpelier artfully blends history with modern luxury. This charming sanctuary has just 19 rooms and villas, offering striking views of palm trees, vibrant bougainvillea, and the Caribbean Sea. Each room, carefully positioned to take advantage of soothing trade winds, has its own distinctive design and character.
Dining possibilities at Montpelier include Restaurant 750 for smart alfresco, casual poolside Indigo, and the Mill Privee for a once-in-a-lifetime experience in the hotel's 300-year-old sugar mill.
Kittitian head chef Halva Brown and his team serve island-inspired dishes comprised of fresh, locally sourced ingredients. When you feel thirsty, two bars quench cravings from Montpelier’s signature rum punch and tropical cocktails, to extensive wine and rum menus.
Montpelier provides free transport to its secluded three-acre beach in a quiet cove, only six miles away. The private beach-site is equipped with umbrellas, cabanas and a pavilion for barbecue lunches.
Having accrued many awards, Montpelier maintains a barefoot-chic ethos. The hotel’s motto "live fully" sums up how staff help curate activities, such as exploring centuries-old ruins, hiking or biking in the rainforest, horseback riding, nature walks, sailing, windsurfing, scuba diving, and more. Those desiring a quieter vibe can simply appreciate the laid-back feeling of Nevis.
You don’t need to venture beyond Montpelier’s boundaries if you don’t want to, with a 60-foot mosaic-tiled freshwater swimming pool, tennis, playroom, library, yoga sessions in an open-air studio and a garden spa with a wide range of treatments.
For over 50 years, the iconic Montpelier Plantation and Beach has drawn generation after generation for stylish getaways. As multi-generational travel the year's top travel trend, this charming resort is a tranquil haven and the ideal destination where families can reconnect.
Montpelier's owner Muffin Hoffman says: “We have each experienced how the past year put things into perspective, how it has shown us what matters in our lives. It reminded us of the importance of kindness and empathy, togetherness and friendship. We are looking forward to welcoming guests back to Montpelier, where they can relax and let the rest of the world slip away.”
Special offer
To show our appreciation of guests returning back to their “home away from home”, Montpelier Plantation and Beach is offering a complimentary night for those who would like to extend their stay. Guests can stay for four nights or more, and get one free night. And those wanting to book a more extended holiday can stay for seven nights and pay for five. Reservations are accepted until April 30, 2021, for holidays from March 2021 to April 2022, and can be modified or canceled up to 7 days before check-in. This offer includes breakfast and access to all hotel amenities.
Exclusive hotel buy-out packages are available. Prices are available on request.
Health and safety of all guests at this time are of great importance. Montpelier’s following St. Kitts and Nevis national guidelines. For more information on Covid protocols and safety procedures please visit the hotel's website.
Montpelier Plantation & Beach, Nevis +1 869 469 3462, www.montpeliernevis.com Rooms are available from US$455 (plus 24% taxes) per night based on two people sharing a room, including breakfast.
