Chronicles of a Wicasa
A book that tells of the responsibilities of a shamanCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world is in constant evolution. It has been through drastic changes, and humans have learned to adapt and embrace modernity. Although Western science brought about positive changes to our lives, it undeniably erases our deep-rooted traditions and cultures passed down from generation to generation. Buried under technological advancements and modern conveniences is our history. Only a few realize how important it is to preserve our history and let it be known, remembered, and practiced throughout all ages. One of those people is the author, Charles Latona. And through his book, The Quest: A Lakota Legend, he takes us back to the early history of our native North Americans and presents a complex view of the society in which they strived to survive.
Charles Latona has over forty years of experience dealing with human nature through its many ranges. He is an actor and a licensed clinical social worker. His acting career allowed him to play diverse roles, increasing his understanding of the human heart and the idiosyncrasies created by the human spirit. Meanwhile, his experience and insight working for welfare, probation, institutions for juvenile delinquents, and prisons added a surrealistic and poignant effect on his writing style. He is married, has two children and four grandchildren, and enjoys being a father and grandfather.
The Quest: A Lakota Legend was mainly inspired by the beauty and magnificence of the indigenous people in Montana, Wyoming, and the Sacred Black Hills of Dakota, whom Charles encountered while touring the regions. The story introduces White Wolf, a Wicasa or a sage, the tribe's spiritual connection with the Grand Father. Through White Wolf and his quest to find his next successor, the author highlights the importance of ancestry by reintroducing ancient rituals and traditions passed down through the ages. Subsequently, it conjures a feeling our ancestors must have felt dealing with the ever-present terrorism of the savages and the foreboding specter of the future invaders. Merging our rich history with the prophecy of the future, Charles writes creatively and creates a captivating tale that will leave a permanent impression on anyone who reads it.
This book is a train to the past. Anyone who wants to travel back should get a copy.
