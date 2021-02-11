Porsche presents the new member of the 911 GT family
Live from Stuttgart: Digital world premiere on Porsche NewsTV
Stuttgart
. The first GT model based on the latest generation of the Porsche 911 (992) is all set to launch. A great deal of importance was attached to the transfer of technology from motorsport to the road during its development. The result: significantly improved performance on the circuit and in everyday life.
The new GT sports car celebrates its world premiere on 16 February 2021 at 3.00 p.m. CET online in the Porsche News TV web format – featuring, among others, Vice President Product Lines Frank-Steffen Walliser, Vice President GT Cars Andreas Preuninger and Porsche brand ambassadors Walter Röhrl and Jörg Bergmeister. The live transmission will be available in German and English under the link: newstv.porsche.com
