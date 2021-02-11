Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 862 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,728 in the last 365 days.

Porsche presents the new member of the 911 GT family

Current Press releases

Porsche presents the new member of the 911 GT family Live from Stuttgart: Digital world premiere on Porsche NewsTV

Stuttgart . The first GT model based on the latest generation of the Porsche 911 (992) is all set to launch. A great deal of importance was attached to the transfer of technology from motorsport to the road during its development. The result: significantly improved performance on the circuit and in everyday life.

The new GT sports car celebrates its world premiere on 16 February 2021 at 3.00 p.m. CET online in the Porsche News TV web format – featuring, among others, Vice President Product Lines Frank-Steffen Walliser, Vice President GT Cars Andreas Preuninger and Porsche brand ambassadors Walter Röhrl and Jörg Bergmeister. The live transmission will be available in German and English under the link: newstv.porsche.com

Further information, film and photo material in the Porsche Newsroom: newsroom.porsche.com

2/11/2021

Further information and pictures for journalists and media representatives can be found on the Porsche press database at http://presse.porsche.de/.

You just read:

Porsche presents the new member of the 911 GT family

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.