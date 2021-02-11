MDC offers virtual pond management workshop March 11 for landowners

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites landowners to attend a free, online workshop this winter on pond management. The virtual workshop will take place on Thursday, March 11, 6:30–9 p.m. Participants must preregister at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175913.

MDC pond management workshops help landowners make the most of their private lakes or ponds by teaching techniques to control aquatic plants, improve fishing, build and maintain better ponds, and manage pond water quality. This workshop will cover a variety of topics including pond site selection, pond construction, pond stocking, fisheries management, aquatic vegetation management, pond watershed management, and nuisance wildlife.

Professionals from MDC, the Natural Resources Conservation Service, and Soil and Water Conservation District will give presentations and answer questions.

“This workshop will offer landowners valuable information on starting a new pond or managing an existing pond for the healthiest fish population possible,” said MDC Fisheries Management Biologist Scott Williams. “Well-managed private ponds provide close-to-home fishing and recreation opportunities and healthy habitats for fish and other native wildlife.”

Learn more about this workshop and find additional educational materials at mdc.mo.gov/property/pond-stream-care.