LoginRadius Announces Password Policy to Ensure Better Security Hygiene for Businesses and Consumers
CIAM leader offers essential security standards for creating, storing or processing passwords
Our continuously updated Password Policy will provide the assurance of good credential hygiene and secure businesses and consumers against password-related frauds”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoginRadius, the leading consumer identity and access management provider announces the availability of Password Policy on its platform. The feature offers a set of rules that will give businesses and consumers unprecedented insights into maintaining a good password security hygiene.
— Deepak Gupta, CTO of LoginRadius
While passwords are often the gateway for cybercriminals to gain access to organizational or consumer data, LoginRadius’ new feature will help businesses enforce strong password habits and combat identity thefts.
"With billions of leaked passwords available on the dark web, we are only as strong as our consumer's weakest password. As we cannot afford to jeopardize the security of both business and consumer data, it is clear that we need to ramp up our cybersecurity protocols," says Deepak Gupta, CTO of LoginRadius.
"Our continuously updated Password Policy will provide the assurance of good credential hygiene and secure businesses and consumers against password-related frauds", he adds.
LoginRadius offers the following features for storing or processing passwords:
Password Hashing: One-way hashing ensures maximum security and compliance by restricting anyone who has access to data from viewing the password. Moreover, the stored information can only be matched and cannot be decrypted.
Password Salting: Businesses can add the salt value to password before applying the hashing algorithm. This feature adds a layer of security to the hashing process, specifically against brute force attacks.
Password Compliance Check: Businesses can identify if consumers are complying with their configured password complexity. They can also generate reports for those who do not follow the new set rules and take action accordingly.
Data Encryption: LoginRadius offers data encryption at-rest and in-transit. It allows communication with the TLS1.2 protocol and all lower versions of the SSL protocols are disabled.
The Password Policy feature also offers the following consumer-centric features:
Password Complexity: Businesses can make sure consumers follow the complexity rules while creating or updating their account password. For example, they can set a minimum or maximum password length.
Common Password Protection: Businesses can restrict consumers from setting a common password for their accounts.
Profile Password Prevention: Businesses can restrict consumers from using the profile data as a password for their account.
Password Expiration: Businesses can set a maximum auto-expiry age to force consumers to change their passwords in a configured duration.
Password History: Businesses can configure how many unique passwords a consumer must set for their account before reusing an old password.
Ultimately, the LoginRadius Password Policy will prevent consumers from creating weak passwords and help businesses secure their environments against costly data breaches.
To stay up to date with LoginRadius Identity product releases, please visit our product update page.
About LoginRadius
LoginRadius is a leading cloud-based consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that empowers businesses to deliver a delightful consumer experience.
The developer-friendly Identity Platform provides a comprehensive set of APIs to enable authentication, identity verification, single sign-on, user management, and account protection capabilities such as multi-factor authentication on any web or mobile application. The company offers open source SDKs, integrations with over 150 third party applications, pre-designed and customizable login interfaces, and best-in-class data security products. The platform is already loved by over 3,000 businesses with a monthly reach of 1.17 billion consumers worldwide.
The company has been named as a leading industry player in consumer identity and access management (CIAM) by Gartner, KuppingerCole, and Computer Weekly. Microsoft is a major technology partner and investor.
For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.
Media Team
LoginRadius Inc
+1 844-625-8889
email us here