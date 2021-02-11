Transforma Insights, launches User Group for executives navigating technology implementation
Digital Transformation research firm, Transforma Insights today announced the launch of a User Group, a year-round, engaged and informed member community.
We want to facilitate a closed environment where information is freely shared, best practice is identified, and members get an emerging consensus on the best way to approach digital transformation.”READING, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transforma Insights today announced the launch of the Transforma Insights User Group, a year-round, engaged and informed member community, connecting enterprise technology adopters navigating their digital transformation journey.
— Jim Morrish, Founding Partner
Led by renowned technology analysts, Matt Hatton and Jim Morrish, the User Group unites professionals with common goals and responsibilities within a trusted environment. Members exchange lessons in how to meet their 21st-century business objectives through the implementation of emerging and disruptive technologies.
The TI User Group creates a place for exchanging tried and tested plans and processes, as well as to share views and ideas, helping to advance business goals and professional development. Maintaining member engagement through year-round interaction and learning, members join interactive group activities, content-led events, and meetups, and facilitated knowledge sharing forums, which are all supported by Transforma Insights’ research and analysis.
Transforma Insights Co-Founder, Matt Hatton, comments: “Events are a fantastic opportunity to learn, to network and allow you to feel part of the development of whatever is being discussed. We felt that the time was right to build on this and create something a bit more collaborative. There is a lot of value associated with people sharing what works and their experiences; still missing is a space for people to get together to share best practice in a more democratised way, as opposed to only hearing from analysts and vendors.”
Fellow Co-Founder, Jim Morrish, further adds “Often at a one- or two-day conference, it’s impossible to get under the skin of problems and to get into a multi-party dialogue at the level of detail that is required to unlock these problems and uncover solutions. By creating the User Group, we want to facilitate a closed environment where information is freely shared, best practice is identified, and members get an emerging consensus on the best way to approach digital transformation to de-risk technology adoption.”
By combining analyst insights and market research with content-led forums and networking, the User Group allows members to gain answers to their business questions, increase their understanding of the impact of new technologies, and foster partnerships to achieve their business and professional targets.
Every quarter focuses on a different theme to drive a specific business outcome. For 2021, these include the demands of a post-Covid world and how technology is being used by businesses to adapt; how to scale and build resiliency at different stages of digital implementation; using data to drive competitive advantage; and how best to meet your ESG goals. The quarterly schedule includes podcasts, on-demand, and live case studies, exclusive reports, webinars, deep-dive interviews, interactive panel discussions, and exclusive roundtable workshops.
About Transforma Insights
Transforma Insights is a leading research firm focused on the world of Digital Transformation (DX). Led by seasoned technology industry analysts we provide advice, recommendations, and decision support tools for organisations seeking to understand how new technologies will change the markets in which they operate.
