The CD19 Segment Of The CAR-T Therapy Market Accounted For 100% Of The Total

CAR-T Therapy Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s CAR-T Therapy Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New year, new updates! Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

The CAR-T cell therapy market is segmented by target antigen into CD19 therapy, CD22 therapy, BCMA therapy, and others. The CD19 was the largest segment of the CAR-T therapy market by target antigen, accounting for 100% of the total market in 2019. Going forward, CD19 segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the CAR-T therapy market as well. By application, the CAR-T therapy market is segmented into acute lymphoblastic leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, others.

The top opportunities in the CAR-T therapy market segmented by target antigen will thus arise in the CD19 segment, which will gain $1,077.3 million of global annual sales by 2023, as per TBRC’s CAR-T therapy market outlook. The top opportunities in the CAR-T therapy market segmented by application will arise in the diffuse large B-cell lymphoma segment, which will gain $738.5 million of global annual sales by 2023. The CAR-T therapy market size will gain the most in the USA at $744.9 million.

To take advantage of these opportunities, The Business Research Company recommends that CAR-T therapy companies consider collaborating or acquiring competitor companies, invest in machine learning and artificial intelligence, next-generation CAR-T cells, competitive pricing, expanding in emerging markets, set up authorized distributors and sales representatives, leverage e-commerce to maximize reach and revenues, increasing adoption of internet, attending business events, targeting community oncologists/hematologists, and collaboration with treatment centers.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

CAR-T Therapy Pipeline Analysis Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/car-t-therapy-pipeline-analysis-global-market-report

Oncology Drugs Market - By Type (Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Cervical cancer, Kidney cancer, Gastric Cancer, Brain Tumor, Skin Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Thyroid cancer, Others), By Drug Class Type (Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy (Biologic Therapy), Chemotherapy, Hormonal Therapy), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies/Drug Stores, Hospital Pharmacies, Others), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), By Drug Classification (Branded, Generic), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oncology-drugs-market

Stem Cell Therapy Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth and Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/stem-cell-therapy-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Cell And Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cell-and-gene-therapy-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.