Senator Haywood Responds to Vaccine Task Force Appointment

HARRISBURG – February 9, 2021 – Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced the creation of a COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force to help streamline communications between the General Assembly and the state. The Wolf administration appointed State Senator Art Haywood (D-Montgomery/Philadelphia) to represent the Senate Democratic Caucus.

“I look forward to the hard work of serving on Governor Wolf’s Vaccine Task Force to get the COVID-19 vaccines into the arms of Pennsylvanians as quickly and safely as possible,” Haywood said.

The joint task force consists of members from each legislative caucus, who will meet as needed and share cohesive vaccine information with the General Assembly. The Wolf administration will collaborate with the task force to focus on important issues regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and deliver expedited solutions.

“We have a good working relationship with our legislators, and we know they are the eyes, ears, and voices for Pennsylvanians,” Wolf said. “The feedback they receive from their local communities is extremely important, particularly as the commonwealth continues to improve upon this once-in-a-generation vaccine rollout.”

Task force members to join Sen. Haywood include co-chairs Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam and Director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Randy Padfield; Sen. Ryan Aument for the Senate Republican Caucus; Rep. Bridget Kosierowski for the House Democratic Caucus; and Rep. Tim O’Neal for the House Republican Caucus.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force will serve 66 counties, excluding Philadelphia. In addition to offering statewide support, Haywood will serve Montgomery County, which includes his fourth Senatorial District. Senator Haywood will continue to provide vaccine updates to the entire district via his monthly newsletter.

